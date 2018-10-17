But they’ve now broken up, TMZ reports. And while celebrity couplings and decouplings always receive an outsize amount of attention in relation to their importance to the wider world, this narrative is especially fraught. Knee-jerk cries of “told you so” and “love is dead”—talk that positions the relationship in the meta terms of “celebrity breakup”—ring as weirdly inapt given how self-consciously intense and improbable the relationship was. It now seems like less of a tabloid morsel than a subplot in a larger tragedy—or at least, a larger story about how people respond to tragedy.

Mac Miller, the rapper who Grande had dated publicly from 2016 to this past May, died of an overdose on September 7. Some fans of his were quick to blame Grande—she’d moved on from Miller to Davidson quickly—even though she had spoken previously about trying to help Miller curb his drug use. The insensitive backlash surely compounded what was already a wrenching personal tragedy. “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” Grande wrote on Instagram under a photo of Miller. “i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to.”

She put on a show of overcoming at first. “Everything will be okay,” she tweeted on September 22, and elsewhere in her social media feeds, she introduced the world to the pet pig she’d adopted with Davidson. But her mood soon appeared to turn darker. One tweet: “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.” Another message she posted referred back to the earlier “everything will be okay” with the addendum “j fucking k” (as in “just fucking kidding”). She cancelled an appearance for SNL’s season 44 premiere, and then this week she dropped out of a benefit show so as to take more emotional recovery time. TMZ says that Miller’s death indeed led to her break up with Davidson by making her realize she was moving too fast.

Pop stars, a group normally known for escapism, have been openly struggling with some very mortal issues lately: Grande’s friend Demi Lovato went to rehab after an overdose; Selena Gomez has been undergoing physical- and mental-health crises. It’s tempting to make generational diagnoses—blame the iPhones!—but young celebrities of course have always battled personal demons. What’s new is the way that battle unfolds publicly, in realtime, and with assistance by the star themselves, who purport to tell all in documentaries, tweets, and lyrics. Such openness may well help fight stigmas; it definitely helps wobbling public figures from losing control of their narratives.

But Grande’s case is especially poignant. The 25-year-old former Nickelodeon star has a noted ability to avoid causing scandal herself, and yet has been inadvertently linked to stories touching upon the most urgent problems of the era—terrorism, drug use, mental health, and even #MeToo when the bishop at Aretha Franklin’s funeral apologized for getting touchy with her. This might seem at odds with the career of an effervescent entertainer, but even as Grande mourns Miller, cancels gigs, and returns her engagement ring, she’s making plans for future performances. “Wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe,” she tweeted about an upcoming Wicked tribute on Monday—just after the Davidson news broke.