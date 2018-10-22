In a monologue in court, Breivik explained his motivations for the attacks. “Nationalists and cultural conservatives were broken-backed after the fall of the Axis powers. Europe never had a McCarthy, so the Marxists infiltrated schools and the media. This also brought us feminism, gender quotas, the sexual revolution, a transformed church, deconstruction of social norms, and a socialist, egalitarian ideal of society,” Breivik said. “Norway is suffering from cultural self-contempt as a result of multicultural ideology.”

In choosing Utøya, Breivik was targeting the heart—and the future—of the country’s ruling-class establishment. The island is owned by a youth group affiliated with the Labor Party, which was in power at the time of the attacks. Generations of politicians and civil-society leaders attended the camp as kids. It would have been the equivalent of opening fire at a model United Nations convention, or a Harvard College Debating Union meeting. Before deciding to make the film, the first person Greengrass went to talk to was Jens Stoltenberg, Norway’s prime minister at the time of the attacks and now the Secretary General of NATO. A long-time Labor Party politician, Stoltenberg himself had attended the retreat on Utøya as a teenager and had returned to the island almost every year since. Greengrass said Stoltenberg told him that if the families of the victims gave him their blessing, he should make the film, so people could understand that what Breivik represented was metastasizing.

But how to do that in a film without glorifying Breivik? Here Greengrass rides a fine line, giving the killer his due, but giving the victims the last word. In a key moment in the film, police have Breivik (played by Anders Danielsen Lie) in custody and are interrogating him to find out if more attacks are on the way, and he asks to speak to the prime minister. Stoltenberg—in real life and in the film—conveys to the police the message that he’s listening to Breivik’s demands. “[That’s] such a profound thing, really,” Greengrass said. “Because the great feeling, when you really look at that populist rebellion, if you can call it that, or the rage on the right or whatever you want to call it, the feeling you get time and time again is that they feel they’re not listened to or feel they're not being listened to. Somewhere, I think that’s right. I think that is clearly right.”

For the past few weeks, Greengrass has been screening the film in Norway for various branches of an association of families of victims of Breivik’s attacks. The director got the blessing of some key families to make the film. He based it on the investigative journalist Åsne Seierstad’s remarkable 2015 book, One of Us, which reconstructs the killings, the life and mind of Breivik, his trial, and the toll on the families affected in forensic detail. Before making the film, the families gave Greengrass two injunctions: “not to sanitize the violence,” he said, and not to make the violence “gratuitous, or exploitative, or graphic.” He succeeds at both.

The film opens with a harrowing reconstruction of the attacks, and then largely centers on the aftermath through Viljar Hanssen (played by Jonas Strand Gravli), a boy who was shot and severely wounded by Breivik on Utøya and who goes through years of physical rehabilitation to be able to function again. In the film and in real life, Hanssen still has pieces of shrapnel lodged in the back of his neck, which could shift and kill him at any moment—the abiding metaphor of the film. He and other victims ultimately testified at Breivik’s trial, cutting the killer down to size, challenging his ideology.