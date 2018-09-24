The game clock, the time bombs, the midterms, the calendar, the fleeting moment, the lifetime appointment, the mechanical tickings of political partisanship: As my colleague David Graham wrote of Kavanaugh on Monday, “Republicans, both in the Senate and the White House, have been eager to confirm him as soon as possible, both to notch a political win that could energize Republicans before the midterm elections and to avoid the danger of Democrats gaining seats in the Senate and blocking his confirmation.” Kavanaugh himself, in steadfastly maintaining his innocence against Ford’s allegations and, now, against Ramirez’s, has emphasized at once the age of the women’s claims (“this alleged event from 35 years ago,” he put it in a statement to The New Yorker) and the newness of them (“these last-minute allegations”). The nominee’s allies have also used time as a defense, focusing on the long span of a career and a reputation as its own kind of inoculation against the time-bound allegations in question. The New York Times columnist David Leonhardt summed things up like so: “Kavanaugh’s side has made one argument above all: Don’t rush to believe every allegation of sexual assault or harassment.”

That side has also, of course, made precisely the opposite argument, at precisely the same time: Definitely do rush. To a different kind of judgment. Some of Kavanaugh’s records withheld, in order to expedite the confirmation process. Others—42,000 pages’ worth—released just hours before the nominee’s Senate confirmation hearings. “It is imperative the Judiciary committee move forward on the Kavanaugh nomination and a committee vote be taken ASAP,” Senator Lindsey Graham said last week, summoning the haste without explaining it. And so, day by day, haste itself became cannily weaponized. They—the Senate, the FBI—could investigate the women’s claims more deeply, yes, but that would take so long, the implied argument went, and we have simply run out of that commodity that binds us all, in the end: time.

They could learn more, if they cared to. The president could order an FBI investigation. The Senate Judiciary Committee could subpoena Mark Judge. They could delay things further, to be sure, just to be sure. The false sense of speed surrounding Kavanaugh’s confirmation is in one way, of course, simply more evidence of the demands of partisanship trumping the demands of morality: The team has put forward its guy, and that guy must win so that the team can win. But the haste is also a tidy reminder of how deeply a system that has become skilled at performing its sympathy for those who come forward with claims of misconduct remains, in fact, stubbornly rigged against them. This is another kind of game clock. This is another way of keeping time. There are deadlines, after all, those in power say, not acknowledging that they set the schedules; it’s just the way the system works, they insist, not acknowledging that they are the system.

On Sunday evening, The New Yorker published its report announcing that another woman has come forward with allegations about the long-ago sexual conduct of Brett Kavanaugh. Deborah Ramirez, Kavanaugh’s classmate at Yale, told Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee via a lawyer—and, then, the magazine’s Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow—that during the 1983–84 school year, at a party in a campus dorm, Kavanaugh, encouraged by other students, had undone his pants and exposed himself to her, thrusting his penis in her face. Ramirez—raised a devout Catholic, “I wasn’t going to touch a penis until I was married”—inadvertently made contact, she said, as she tried to push him away. As it all took place, she recalled, the other students laughed.

“The offices of at least four Democratic senators have received information about the allegation,” Mayer and Farrow write, “and at least two have begun investigating it. Senior Republican staffers also learned of the allegation last week and, in conversations with The New Yorker, expressed concern about its potential impact on Kavanaugh’s nomination. Soon after, Senate Republicans issued renewed calls to accelerate the timing of a committee vote.”

It is a striking line that, in a story full of striking lines, bears repeating: Senate Republicans, in response to a new claim of impropriety made about a man who is seeking a judicial appointment that will last a lifetime, expressed concern about the claim’s impact on Kavanaugh’s nomination … and issued renewed calls to accelerate the timing of a committee vote. Among those with the power to decide the direction of Kavanaugh’s nomination, the reaction to another claim of sexual violence was, according to The New Yorker, not to investigate it, but rather to plow right through it. To prioritize the haste over the truth.