Historically, the term “resistance,” or “political resistance,” has been used broadly but with more discernment: “In the 19th and early 20th centuries, anarchists and others married [resistance] to ideas of radical—and probably forceful—political and social change,” William E. Scheuerman, a political science professor at Indiana University, wrote in a 2017 essay for The New School for Social Research’s Public Seminar. “(Socialists and communists, in contrast, generally preferred the term revolution, in part probably because of their adulation for 1789 and the French Revolution).”

Though words certainly evolve over time and social movements are necessarily multi-pronged, it’s hard to imagine a natural throughline between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s self-described nonviolent resistance and the so-called steady state’s relative inaction. “I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate,” King famously wrote in his 1963 “Letter From a Birmingham Jail,” which includes an admonition of the white moderate “who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice.”

For individuals steeped in progressive organizing, those who have long been doing the very work that is being rhetorically co-opted by the anonymous op-ed writer, the practice of “resistance” means something specific even if it’s applied to different struggles: In the language of liberation movements helmed by marginalized peoples, “resistance” is one step along a continuum leading to social transformation. To create genuine change, effective activists and their supporters actively campaign—and build collective power using the tools at their disposal. In a 2014 post on the organization’s website, leaders from the grassroots organizing network LeftRoots extolled the virtues of marrying resistance to forward-facing strategy:

In response to the worsening conditions in our communities, and driven by a deep desire to change the systems that have made conditions so bad for our people, many social movement activists have taken up the work of organizing resistance. This work is critical. But it’s not enough. We need our fights to add up to something beyond resistance.



So often activists in reform fights say, “I don’t think that we’ll ever achieve liberation, but I want to do what I can.” The problem with this attitude is that it closes us off to seeing and seizing opportunities to take unimagined leaps forward.

By contrast, the op-ed writer within Trump’s administration not only fails to see unimagined opportunity; he or she and the rest of the “steady state” are “resisting” even as they refuse to pursue meaningful pathways to disrupting the status quo. The hordes of everyday Americans who form the loose collective of the “resistance” may not have published anonymous op-eds in the paper of record, but they have been confronting the president’s iniquities in the ways most accessible to them.

The steady state, however, has rhetorically inflated the administrative stumbling blocks it’s posed to Trump’s agenda while diminishing its responsibility to stop the president via constitutionally sanctioned means. By aligning itself with just the language of progressive politics, the “resistance” within the administration attempts to both obscure its own complicity in Trump’s various offenses and collect the spoils that proximity to him affords. There’s a different word for that.

