After this, the pageant, as pageants are so skilled at doing, goes back to its pageantry. (Sioma will not make it past the preliminaries; nor will Madeline Collins, Miss West Virginia, who was asked in an interview in the lead-up to Sunday’s show what the most serious issue facing the nation is and replied, “Donald Trump is the biggest issue our country faces. Unfortunately he has caused a lot of division in our country.”) Onstage on Sunday, after Miss Michigan’s intro, things continue apace; the women do a synchronized step-dance to shift positions on the stage; everyone hits their cues and marks. Miss Texas introduces herself, then Miss Virginia, then Miss Wyoming. The parade concludes.

Part 3: It Is Important to Know That the New Miss America Is Not a Pageant So Much as It Is an Elaborate ‘Job Interview’

As the women go backstage for what will be one of approximately 65 costume changes, Dancing With the Stars’s Carrie Ann Inaba—the primary host of the evening’s event—takes a moment to fill viewers in on what Miss America 2.0 is all about. “Over the next two hours,” Inaba says, “you are going to meet and hear from the 51 women who are applying for the job of Miss America and the scholarship that comes with it.” She adds, driving the new messaging home: “Make no mistake: Miss America is a full-time, 365-days-a-year job. And it is a dream job—one that gives the winner a chance to advance her talent, create a social-impact initiative, and the chance to make a real difference.”

They play the segment out to Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”

The commercial break, this time around, includes an ad for Queen America, Facebook Watch’s upcoming Catherine Zeta-Jones show that seems to be mocking … pageants.

Part 4: More Substantial Introductions of the Job Interviewees

This particular pageant returns after the break to offer more detailed contestant candidate introductions. Miss Minnesota founded a skincare company, Ballerina Botanicals, whose products she sells on Etsy. Miss Florida was told as a young piano student that women can’t have careers as pianists, which “instilled a passion in me to ignore stereotypes.” Miss Colorado wants to be a professor at a university, where she can have a lab that works to help people with neurological disorders. Miss Connecticut works in a lab that is working “to reverse osteoarthritis.” Miss Oklahoma wants to be a human rights attorney to help the victims of human trafficking. Miss Indiana’s mom came out when she was 12, “in a very small, conservative town,” and that single act of bravery “always encouraged me to be myself.” The contestant candidates are, on the whole, deeply impressive in their pursuits and accomplishments. The show plays out their interviews to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Part 5: “Peer Interviews”