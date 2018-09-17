Jan—Jan Svendsen—was in the audience; the camera cut to her just as she realized what was going on, bringing her hands to her face, opening her mouth in a joyful oh my god. But just as moving was the reaction elsewhere in the auditorium. Leslie Jones shot to her feet and pointed at the bride to be. Javier Bardem looked like he’d heard the best joke of his life. Tears glistened amid the jewels and gowns. As the fervor spread and Svedsen started nodding, Weiss protested, “I didn’t ask yet!” Once she reached the stage, he dropped to his knee and presented her with the ring his father gave his mother more than six decades ago. Svedsen said yes.

The Emmys had been a stilted affair till that point, all forced winks about diversity and slacker anti-comedy from the hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che. The proposal, as personal and puzzling as it was, injected some real emotion into the evening—not to mention unpredictability. “There’s so many guys who didn’t win with engagement rings in their pockets right now,” Jost joked later in the telecast. Said John Oliver, “On behalf of everyone in this room, I’d like to thank Glenn Weiss’s fiancé for saying yes. This could have been a very different evening. You really came through.”

Another delicious twist: In winning the award, Weiss bested the director of the night’s proceedings, Hamish Hamilton, who’d been nominated for the same award for heading up this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. And in using his acceptance speech to surprise his girlfriend, Weiss created the sort of seemingly unscripted moment that live shows like the Emmys and Oscars both fear and thrive on. He had to realize the curveball he’d thrown not only his girlfriend, but also the production crew. “Hamish,” Weiss said at one point, “I’m going to need a moment.”

