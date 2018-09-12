Following these revelations, the Spotted Pig became not just the site of Friedman’s misdeeds, but also a symbol of a much larger problem within the restaurant industry. When powerful men elide boundaries—and restraint—with regard to both food and sex, women in the service industry are made especially vulnerable. A December 2017 BuzzFeed News study of harassment claims across multiple industries found that food-service employees were by far the most likely to experience sexual harassment in the workplace. According to a January report by the Harvard Business Review, “The typical frontline restaurant employee is young, female, and working for a male manager: 71 percent of restaurant servers nationwide are women,” who make an average salary of just over $15,000.

Tip-based wages leave employees—especially women, who report the majority of incidents—vulnerable to the whims of both management and customers alike. Pushing back against harassment, even by simply reporting it, often means risking retaliation that can include lower tips or industry-wide blackballing. “And those who do the harassment know that,” Sahar Aziz, a Rutgers University law professor who took part in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Select Task Force on the Study of Harassment in the Workplace, told BuzzFeed News. Many restaurant employees lack the status, prestige, and financial safety nets of Hollywood figures whose stories capture public attention. Spotted Pig employees, for example, told the Times that “Friedman had frequent consensual sexual relationships with employees; openly hired, promoted, or fired people based on their physical attractiveness; was often intoxicated at work; and pressured staff members to drink and take drugs with him and guests.”

So when men like Friedman and Batali issue apologies for anodyne wrongdoing, their words ring hollow. Even in acknowledging that they have humiliated the women working for them, these men skirt any real atonement for the deep abuses of power of which they’re accused. Though conflating the two has been a frequent rhetorical choice, appetites for food and sex are not the same. “We built these restaurants so that our guests could have fun and indulge, but I took that too far in my own behavior,” Batali said to Eater, in his statement about the allegations against him. Friedman, who is married to a former host of the Spotted Pig, told the Times that his personal and professional lives were entwined with those of his restaurant and staff. Some of the incidents “were not as described,” he said, but he would nevertheless “apologize now publicly for [his] actions.”

What transpired after the lukewarm apology? The day of the Times report, the restaurateur’s company announced that “Friedman had decided to take an indefinite leave of absence from the management of the restaurants, effectively immediately.” Soon, the chef April Bloomfield, his longtime business partner (whom many of the women speaking to the Times accused of ignoring Friedman’s behavior), began the process of disentangling herself from the embattled restaurateur. “It is over,” she wrote in a now-deleted statement posted to Twitter; she eventually dissolved their business relationship. The fate of the Spotted Pig remained uncertain.

Just six months after the allegations against Friedman were reported, though, it seemed he had an opportunity for redemption. When the James Beard Award–winning chef Gabrielle Hamilton and her wife, Ashley Merriman, the co-chef of the East Village restaurant Prune, announced they would partner with Friedman, it seemed that they were willing to take a chance on their longtime friend even in the midst of controversy. In an interview with Eater, Merriman outlined the pair’s reasoning for stepping in: She repeatedly stressed the way she and Hamilton ran Prune, which she believed could “help clean up a mess and help a group of people who are really hurting and having a bad time.” The initial announcement was shocking because of the reputational risk it entailed for Hamilton and Merriman, but as some noted, it wasn’t surprising that the task of fixing a powerful man’s mistakes would fall to two women.