One of Reynolds’s first, best, and most enduring roles was in John Boorman’s aforementioned Deliverance, a wrenching thriller in which four men go on a canoeing trip in the wilderness and are besieged by locals. The image of Reynolds, who stood almost six feet tall, taking down his assailants with a bow and arrow is one of the film’s most white-knuckle sequences, in which both Reynolds and Boorman were unafraid to lay bare the vulnerability of these four city slickers, lost in territory they barely understood. It’s a standout performance that suggests Reynolds’s incredible range. As he became a bigger star, though, he stuck to a narrow band of roles.

Reynolds was peerless in terms of box-office receipts, named one of Hollywood’s top 10 moneymakers every year from 1973 to 1984, and ranked number one on that list from 1978 to 1982 (only Bing Crosby had a similar five-year streak in the 1940s). But in films like White Lightning (1973), The Longest Yard (1974), Smokey and the Bandit (1977), Hooper (1978), and The Cannonball Run (1981), Reynolds played suave, fearless, carefree heroes, who all felt practically interchangeable. He would occasionally branch into more unusual material, like Alan J. Pakula’s excellent romantic comedy Starting Over or the hit musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. However, by and large, he stuck to what he knew.

Reynolds said he turned down a chance to be James Bond, thinking an American could never inhabit the role; the actor also rejected the chance to be Michael Corleone in The Godfather, Han Solo in Star Wars, Randle McMurphy in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and the lead in Pretty Woman. He was James L. Brooks’s first choice to play the washed-up astronaut love interest in 1983’s Terms of Endearment, but instead Reynolds made the forgettable action film Stroker Ace, which disappointed at the box office.

Jack Nicholson took the Cuckoo role and won an Oscar. “I regret that one most of all because it was a real acting part," Reynolds said in an interview with Business Insider. “I wish I would have done it, and thinking back now, it was really a stupid decision, but I made a lot of stupid decisions in that period. It must have been my stupid period.”

Reynolds’s ability to be candid about the rocky path his career took was one of the most endearing things about him. “In 1978, I had four movies at once playing nationwide. If I met you then, I’m sorry,” he wrote in his memoir But Enough About Me, poking fun at how his ubiquity fed his ego. In the mid-1980s, Reynolds’s appeal grew stale and the films got worse; he also battled an addiction to prescription medication after he broke his jaw making the film City Heat. That addiction recurred in his later years, and he spoke publicly about his struggle to try and help others in similar situations.