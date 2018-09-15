The time spent with them, though, is minimal, compared with the effort The First puts into Hagerty’s relationship with his daughter. There’s an entire episode of flashbacks to his marriage to Diane, a tattoo artist, and their subsequent arguments over raising Denise (the matter of how exactly Diane died is left hazy). George is spectacular in her scenes, humanizing the slightly robotic Hagerty in a way that few other characters can manage. And Jacoby-Heron is convincingly vulnerable and self-sabotaging as Denise, a character who’s wise enough to know that if she makes her father put her first, he’ll ultimately hate her for it. But the scenes with Hagerty and Denise dominate the show to a disproportionate extent, and to the detriment of lots of other things The First wants to do.

Penn is solid and stolid as Hagerty, conveying more depth in the scenes with his family than he does with his crew. What’s missing is a sense of why he wants so badly to be the first man on Mars, to the extent where it dwarfs the rest of his life. The show delves a bit more into the urgency of ambition with McElhone’s Laz, a character who freely confesses that innovation and progress are worth the human toll. Laz is supposed to be an archetypal Silicon Valley savant, unfeeling and obsessive, but McElhone does her best work in the later episodes, when Laz is allowed to be more sympathetic. It makes her more convincing when she tells a reporter that “any time people venture into the unknown, there’s a cost.”

It’s ultimately strange that The First takes so long to get to space, because it’s weighed down with so many trappings of space epics. There’s the thundering strings-and-trumpets score, the requisite Max Richter–esque interlude, and the stunning cinematography by Adam Stone. The script constantly forces parallels between the astronauts and the earthlings, suggesting, for example, that Hagerty’s desire to go to space is a symptom of the same kind of escapism that makes his daughter do drugs. Perhaps predictably, the scenes set in Washington are the most assured, as Laz and Hagerty beg and plead for the funding to get their project off the ground, and as politicians jostle to further their own agenda. Maybe, for Willimon, it’s more comfortable territory to write cynical characters than dreamers.

That said, when Hagerty and his crew finally make it into orbit, the series clicks into place. The sweeping vistas of Earth from above, the messages from home, the sense of truly uncharted territory—it all makes everything that’s happened up to that point feel small stakes and insignificant by comparison. Which might also urge the question of why the show spent so much time being earthbound when we could have been up in the stars the whole time.

