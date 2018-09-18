Colin Jost and Michael Che’s lackluster Emmys monologue

Within the first hour of this year’s Emmys, immediately following Che and Jost’s diversity ditties, nine awards in a row went to white people (with two of those going to the same person). While nominees of color went unrecognized, viewers watched Henry Winkler, Bill Hader, Alex Borstein, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Rachel Brosnahan, Merritt Wever, Jeff Daniels, and Ryan Murphy all collect trophies. The winners’ performances and commitment to craft were all laudable; the awards were not handed out to unimpressive work. But the stark divide between the ceremony’s rhetorical attention to “diversity” and its paltry recognition of “diverse” people’s work was reinforced repeatedly. Even as it invited actors of color up to the podium to lend their voices to announcing others’ wins, the Emmys failed to engage their art. The Emmys, for all its fixation on the literal word, seemed to deeply misunderstand the goals of diverse programming.

Of the 26 Emmys presented at Monday night’s awards, only three went to people of color. Regina King took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, for her role as Latrice Butler, the mother who grieves a son slain by police in Netflix’s (canceled) drama, Seven Seconds. Thandie Newton, who plays Westworld’s enigmatic Maeve Millay, won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. RuPaul’s Drag Race, the long-running juggernaut of LGBTQ television, took Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. (Darren Criss, the half-Filipino actor who won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series award for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, has previously said he does not identify as Asian American.)

In one especially tone-deaf segment, Che introduced a series of aptly titled “Reparation Emmys.” In the sketch, Che visited multiple actors from seminal black series to grant them the awards he believed they’d been denied. He explained the conceit to all the actors, among them Family Matters’s Jaleel White, Martin’s Tichina Arnold, A Different World’s Kadeem Hardison, and the multi-work legend John Witherspoon. All of them reacted with enthusiasm and understanding, their performances during the off-kilter sketch somehow more compelling than most of the ceremony. Even so, the skit rang hollow considering the racial makeup of the evening’s awardees. Self-awareness without any indication of change is hardly amusing. It’s easy for the Emmys to make a comedic production of rectifying past misdeeds; the harder, more important, work is committing seriously to equity in its contemporary proceedings.

For some actors of color, the night was a somber reminder that audience appreciation and stellar press alone do not guarantee recognition from Hollywood’s gatekeeping entities. Sandra Oh, who led the breakout BBC America hit Killing Eve with almost unimaginable prowess, was nominated but went home trophyless. “Sandra Oh, I love ya,” The Crown’s Claire Foy said during her emotional acceptance speech for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, the award for which Oh was nominated. The moment may have been heartfelt, but it was still reminiscent of the bittersweet dedication Adele gave Beyoncé after beating the Lemonade singer for the Album of the Year Grammy in 2017.