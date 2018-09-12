Most literary writers believe that nobody ever really changes, that personal growth is a sentimentalized, Hollywood type of thing. I partly subscribe to that. I tend to think characters experience stuff and then go back to being who they are. Studies show that whether you win the lottery or lose a limb—a great thing or a terrible thing—people return to their usual level of happiness in a year and a half. It’s hard for almost any event, good or bad, to completely change everything, as much as we might wish for that outcome or fear it.

And yet—in this story, at least—there’s more to it than that. In this case, the characters do change for the better, and also in a way that makes the story all the sadder. In the first pages, when Gurov first meets Anna, he yearns for a simple fling, a brief affair with no strings attached. But as he gradually falls in love for her, the nature of his desire changes dramatically. He becomes willing to endure almost any hardship or complication to keep their romance going. The future is not going to be all that bright for them. Maybe their acknowledgement of that fate, and their acceptance of it, is how we know they’ve matured as people.

It’s a different take on the “Ignorance is bliss” argument: Personal growth is not some sudden breakthrough that solves everything. Instead, it’s incredibly protracted, hard-won, and painful. If anything, you’re less happy as a result, not more. But you get the sense the characters wouldn’t trade it. The final insight of this ending is that there is no final insight, there is no ending. You only keep on striving, and that’s the beauty.

I think writing can be like this, too: The most difficult and complicated part is always still ahead. I would say if it becomes easy, then you’re probably not doing it right. The best kind of novelist is somebody who’s a first-time novelist with every book. With writing, you’re tearing your hair out to make the next book. It’s how you know you’re onto something. You always know you’re on the right track when some of your fans complain and say, “This isn’t like the last book. Why are you changing? Why can’t you just be the same person I liked to begin with?”

All the novels I’ve written, including Lake Success, have a relationship at their center. There’s other ornamental stuff hung around, but there’s always a romantic relationship as the focus. Maybe that’s because they can be so much more dynamic than the relationships we have with our parents or with our children, the people who come from the same world as us. It’s a relationship with someone who is not your flesh and blood, who comes from a different universe from you—unless you marry your cousin like Giuliani.

In fiction and in life, a romantic relationship is almost like the ultimate adventure. Who’s it going to be? What’s going to happen? And what are you looking for—do you want a facsimile of your mother or father? Or do you want the opposite, someone who takes you as far as possible away from the world of your parents? And then there’s the excitement of romance, sex, all of it. Something about love just lends itself so beautifully to the written page. When you meet two people who are wearing their clothes, we kind of wonder what they’re going to look like without their clothes.