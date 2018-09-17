Throughout the interview with Bannon, Morris cuts in footage from some of his subject’s favorite movies (in addition to Twelve O’Clock High, there’s The Bridge on the River Kwai and The Searchers), alongside news footage of the Trump campaign, controversial headlines from Breitbart, and statistics about the rise in hate crimes since the 2016 election. It’s clear enough that the director doesn’t buy into Bannon’s overarching narrative of Donald Trump as a revolutionary warrior giving power back to the disenfranchised workers of America, but the film is still too dominated by Bannon’s monologuing for the contrasts to really land.

Morris isn’t interested in making a film that challenges every one of Bannon’s claims about right-wing populism. Instead, the documentarian is wrestling with the idea that Trump’s candidacy, and presidency, was rooted in the kind of swaggering myth-making that Bannon admires here, and how dangerously facile that kind of nostalgia can be. The limits of such hero-worship was a theme that recurred throughout the films screened at TIFF, some of which examined iconic moments in American history and tried to dig past their storybook gloss.

The best of the bunch was First Man, Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic, which focuses on the famed astronaut’s years with NASA and the Apollo program. Chazelle has a couple of serious roadblocks to wringing drama from the story—everyone knows how the Apollo 11 mission ended, and Armstrong (played by Ryan Gosling) was a famously taciturn, strait-laced figure. But rather than run from those problems, Chazelle embraces them, crafting an incredibly powerful portrait of America’s Silent Generation and the lunatic calm of the space race, in which the U.S. threw money (and human lives) at a nigh-impossible task to demonstrate its exceptionalism.

The overblown controversy over the misreported news that the film doesn’t show the American flag being unfurled on the moon (the flag is, in fact, present in several shots) suggested that First Man wasn’t a patriotic work. But it is undoubtedly stirring, just in a more personal sense. The movie’s portrayal of Armstrong focuses on his grief over the death of his daughter Karen (who died of pneumonia at age 2), which silently roiled him and his wife Janet (Claire Foy) as Armstrong trained for the moon landings. As the director tries to reckon with the resolute, but distant Armstrong, Chazelle keeps his camera tight, shooting almost every dialogue scene in close-up, and the same goes for most of his action sequences (depicting the various missions Armstrong and company embarked on).

The effect is jarring and unsettling; Chazelle is leaning away from the handsome, sweeping, widescreen approach to space travel that viewers might be used to (from directors like Stanley Kubrick and Christopher Nolan). First Man is more fascinated with the ramshackle roughness of this great American endeavor, where the country strapped people to giant rockets and blasted them out of the atmosphere, relying mostly on math to keep them alive and bring them home. Gosling’s Armstrong is, at least to look at him, the model hero one might imagine, and the film’s late-’60s styling of the era is warmly familiar. But Chazelle, to his credit, wants to plumb beneath that homespun sheen.

Another film that digs into the dirty reality of American myth-making is Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner, an accounting of Colorado Senator Gary Hart’s 1988 presidential campaign, which saw the politician go from Democratic favorite to national laughingstock after the revelation of an extra-marital affair. Hart is played by Hugh Jackman as the archetypal American ideologue, a senator who’s just as comfortable debating the finer points of tax policy as he is rolling up his shirt-sleeves to throw a few axes at the county fair.