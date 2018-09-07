Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

Mark Leibovich has a day job covering the reality show of politics as the New York Times Magazine’s Chief National Correspondent, but he’s spent the spent the last few years reporting a book on America’s other biggest reality show: football.



The new season begins with Colin Kaepernick the face of Nike, Donald Trump the NFL’s biggest commentator, and America’s most popular sport facing a myriad of problems. How does football survive both CTE and declining ratings? Which is the bigger swamp: Washington, DC, or an NFL owner’s box?



Links



- Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times (Mark Leibovich, 2018)

- “The Absurdist Spectacle of the Nike Boycotts” (Hannah Giorgis, September 5, 2018)

- “Colin Kaepernick, Nike, and the Myth of Good and Bad Companies” (Joshua Hunt, September 5, 2018)

- “Taking a Blowtorch to Debate” (Alex Wagner, September 5, 2018)

- “Trump’s Divisive and Relentless Politicization of the NFL” (Ben Strauss, September 1, 2018)

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.