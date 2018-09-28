Read Spencer Kornhaber on how ‘The Good Place’ thinks through sympathy for AI.

When Eleanor discovers at the end of the first season that they’ve been in a version of The Bad Place all along, actively torturing one another, the show shifts gears. Rather than present the question of Eleanor’s counterfeit morality as the single most pressing concern of the show, The Good Place questions the ethics of its entire ensemble—and their ability to change. If the biggest thrill of the reveal that upended Season 1 and set the stage for Season 2 was that it allowed “Danson to play up his devilish side,” then the second season’s greatest delight was Michael’s growing sense of moral clarity and camaraderie with the humans he was meant to persecute.

The Good Place revels in its ethical in-betweens. Michael abandoned a(n eternal) life of exacting methodical torture to help a group of flawed humans better themselves and earn spots in the real Good Place. This switch is amusing, to be sure, but it’s also an important setup for the show’s implicit belief in its human characters’ ability to pursue more principled lives. “I still believe that they would’ve become good people if they’d just gotten a push in the right direction,” Michael tells Judge Gen (Maya Rudolph), short for Hydrogen, at the end of the Season 2 finale.

The Season 3 premiere finds Michael returning to Earth to reverse the deaths of the show’s four leads. In each scenario, he intervenes just before what would’ve been the character’s tragicomic demise. “Oh, wow! I was just on Earth. It was incredible,” he tells the “doorman” who guards the portal to the planet. “The traffic, the pigeons! And I saw this place that was, at once, a Pizza Hut and a Taco Bell. I mean, oh! The mind reels!” Michael finds excuses to repeatedly venture down to Earth, nudging the crew together so they find the tools they need to become the upstanding people he believes they can be.

Season 3 keeps all of the show’s core tenets—moral lessons, terrible but satisfying puns, visual jokes, musings on the state of humankind—but quite literally grounds its characters. In depicting Eleanor, Chidi, Jason, and Tahani on Earth rather than in a nebulous cosmic or spiritual space, The Good Place makes their concerns and journeys all the more relevant to viewers. The season offers both the simple pleasure of a reunited ensemble (despite the characters thinking they are meeting for the first time) and the benefit of a new setting. It’s hard not to root for the crew to find one another in Australia, where Chidi teaches philosophy. The series also introduces a new character, the neurological researcher Simone Garnett (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), whose fledgling romance with the ever indecisive Chidi presents an opportunity for him to apply his finely tuned moral compass to a situation that isn’t purely theoretical.