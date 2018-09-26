There are more prominent narrative elements: In Maniac’s main story, Annie and Owen enter a pharmaceutical trial for a new three-part drug that claims to be able to heal past trauma and fix mental disorders with the help of a super-computer named GRTA. But again and again the plot comes back to loneliness and its pathology. Annie’s mother abandoned the family when Annie was a child; after her sister’s death her father retreated inside a kind of robotic isolation tank called an A-VOID that allows him to shun human interaction. Owen is the scion of a wealthy family but fits so awkwardly within it that he’s omitted from the family portrait. In some moments, he hallucinates that his hateful, abusive brother Jed (Billy Magnussen) is actually a decent person and a government handler named Grimsson who appears intermittently to remind Owen of his duty to save the world.

Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), the paraphilic pioneer behind Neberdine Pharmaceutical Biotech’s experimental trauma treatment, has been booted from his own project at the beginning of the story. When viewers first meet him, he’s inside a virtual-reality porn Atlantis having sex with cartoons. James’s partner, Dr. Azumi Fujita (Sonoya Mizuno), was once romantically involved with him but the relationship ended due to his addiction to (as she puts it) “copulating with software.” He’s estranged from his mother, Dr. Greta Mantleray (Field), a celebrity therapist who publishes books with titles like Past Lives, Present Pain, and I’m OK, You’re a Bitch. And yet his biggest career project is a monument to his pain: GRTA, the computer in the Neberdine trial, is not only named after Dr. Greta but also based on her personality.

Beneath the stylistic frippery and the tonal hyperactivity, Maniac’s world is a bleak one. It seems to be set during the present moment, but in an alternate timeline that feels like the future in a Robert Zemeckis franchise. Technology is mostly retrograde (clunky mini-droids called PoopBots scour the sidewalks to clean up after dogs, and dot-matrix printers are still very much a thing), but other developments far exceed our own (like the fact that GRTA is able to connect directly into the pharma-test subjects’ brains). Some elements of Maniac’s society are plausibly absurd, in a dystopian kind of way: Lonely people can hire FPs, or FriendProxys, to interact with them. Annie earns money to fund her lifestyle by using an AdBuddy, a human who follows her around and reads commercial copy out loud. But even the AdBuddy is unhappy, to the point where an extended trip following Annie to Salt Lake City seems like the most fun she’s had in months.

After Annie and Owen enter the Neberdine trial, the show shifts modes, abandoning its oddball-but-meticulously-constructed reality for a more surreal trip into the protagonists’ heads. GRTA, who’s grieving the death of a doctor (Rome Kanda) with whom she’d forged a meaningful romantic relationship, suffers a glitch that fuses the dreamscapes of Annie and Owen together. As they take the final two pills of the trial, which are intended to expose their behavioral traits and induce confrontation and catharsis with their inner demons, they find that their pathways are inextricably linked. One “dream” involves a crime caper in 1980s Long Island; another is set during a séance in 1947, with Annie and Owen playing con artists who are trying to steal the lost chapter of Cervantes’s Don Quixote.

The roots of their real-life traumas frequently permeate their dream worlds, like the woman with whom Owen became unhealthily fixated, and the truck driver who killed Annie’s sister. But the common thread throughout the dream scenes is that the pair is stronger as a unit. In the weakest narrative escapade, a bonkers dream about aliens and NATO, Annie and Owen’s “characters” help each other triumph during a climactic gunfight. “Every time I separate them,” Dr. Fujita says at one point, exasperated, “they just find their way back together.”

These fantasy dream sequences often feel like wish fulfillment for Maniac’s creative team—the opportunity to leap through genres and eras and modes without the need for artistic cohesion. But Maniac is also clear about the purpose stories serve. As con artists, Annie and Owen seek out the lost chapter of Don Quixote because legend has it that “anyone who reads it is lost in their fantasies forever. They live in their own dream worlds until they die.” But the two don’t get lost in their dreams—they find catharsis. The drug trial provides immersive narrative frames that mimic different genres of storytelling: crime, fantasy, period drama, even absurdist Scandi-noir. Stories allow Annie and Owen to process their trauma and neuroses, Maniac suggests. Imagine what they can do for the rest of us.