In June, the ALSC Board unanimously voted to change the name of their Laura Ingalls Wilder Award to the Children’s Literature Legacy Award. A statement about the decision argued that Wilder’s work reflects “dated cultural attitudes toward Indigenous people and people of color that contradict modern acceptance, celebration, and understanding of diverse communities.” Predictably, the decision sparked a range of responses. Many educators, activists, and readers applauded the move, while others have argued the ALSC was unfair to Wilder, and that the overall literary merit of the work outweighs sections of problematic content they contain. Still other readers found themselves somewhere in the middle, or unsure what to think.

Such literary controversies can spur people to revisit the works in question. Whether readers are inspired by nostalgia, disappointment, or curiosity to pick up the Little House novels again, they’ll likely find scenes featuring Native characters and themes that pose challenges to both children and adults. The books indeed include several pejorative passages about Native people that reflect “dated cultural attitudes.” At times, they also work to dispel myths about American westward expansion; some scenes illustrate the complexity of race relations on the frontier and remind readers that countless families like the Ingallses were illegally occupying Native lands. As a result, Wilder’s approach can leave readers with conflicting messages about Native characters, requiring a more nuanced consideration of the texts themselves.

In the aforementioned 1915 letter, Lane urged her mother to embrace a romantic view of the American west in her writings, describing the region as “Indians and forests and half a continent practically untouched by the human race.” Lane even quipped the motto of manifest destiny that lured Americans into the frontier: “Free land, free fuel for the hunting it—‘Go west, young man, and grow up with the land.’” At first glance, Wilder appears to follow Lane’s advice in her novels (though she corresponded with the Kansas Historical Society to learn more about the Osage people she wrote about). In Little House on the Prairie, when Laura’s Pa decides to leave their home in the Big Woods of Wisconsin, he says he’s eager to travel to the “free” land where there were “no settlers, only Indians” who’d move further west if they hadn’t already. Meanwhile, Laura’s mother and sister Mary are frightened by potential encounters with Native people. And when the Ingallses later arrive in Indian Territory, their new neighbors, the Scotts, go so far as to say that “the only good Indian is a dead Indian.”

Even readers who find such scenes troubling might assume that Wilder was simply repeating the attitudes of her time. A closer look, though, reveals that she usually presents misconceptions about frontier life only to later challenge them; similarly, negative views of Native people are often juxtaposed with more favorable ones. In Little House on the Prairie, young Laura listens to various perspectives about Native people uttered by the adults around her and questions them. Laura asks her Ma, for example, why they’re traveling to Indian Territory if she doesn’t like Indians. It’s a question that highlights the absurdity of the events that follow, like when the Ingallses huddle in their house petrified of the Osage neighbors whose land they are attempting to appropriate. Pa’s expectation of “free” land in the west is dashed as more Osage appear each day. What’s more, the Ingallses already consider Mr. Scott a fool prior to his offensive “dead Indian” remark, and Pa counters, “Indians would be as peaceable as anybody else if they were let alone.” Eventually, the lives of all non-Native people in the area are saved by an Osage man whom Wilder’s story commemorates as a hero. At the end of the chapter, the author includes a line that’s unusually didactic for her series, “No matter what Mr. Scott said, Pa did not believe that the only good Indian was a dead Indian.”