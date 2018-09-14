In addition to being an important signpost for a business seeking to remake itself, Legend’s EGOT also functioned as a rare opportunity for industry stakeholders to pat themselves on the back for achieving the kind of racial inclusion that they are often pilloried for lacking. Consequently, the degree to which Legend’s achievement is covered is more than a mere reflection of our media’s preoccupation with awards shows. His win is presumed to mean something, and it’s fair to suggest that, given other such moments of achievement (e.g. Scott Rudin’s EGOT, which garnered significantly less coverage), Legend’s well-earned moment runs the risk of becoming a kind of racial-progress overreach that is seen as a final piece of the puzzle, when in reality it’s just part of its framing.

Moments of triumph for black public figures like Legend are often optimistically rendered by the media as evidence that the culture is closer to solving its structural and institutional problems with racial inequity. It’s the reason why “first black male EGOT winner” occupies so many headlines. More than a fact here, the phrase does the work of assigning gravity and finality to “history-making,” when the real history is still being written. And while that admission should not take away from its significance, it is worth unpacking within a longer discursive trajectory.

Recall Barack Obama’s words from his triumphant victory speech in Grant Park in November 2008. “The road ahead will be long. Our climb will be steep,” he said, later arguing, “This victory alone is not the change we seek—it is only the chance for us to make that change.” But in the days, weeks, and months that followed, his words went unheeded, with hopeful narratives of America’s entrance into a post-racial society emerging and cohering. Obama was still conveniently held up as a herald of the end of racism, even as polarizing racial attitudes calcified in the wake of his inauguration. Who’s Afraid of Post-Blackness?, the writer and critic Touré asked, an almost remarkable query in hindsight with Ferguson, #BlackLivesMatter, and the multitude of reminders of racial strife in the years since 2008. Many people—if you follow Ta-Nehisi Coates’s 2015 argument in The Atlantic—tried to claim with straight faces that the war had been won and that black folks had gotten to Martin Luther King’s proverbial mountaintop.

Remember also Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer victory earlier this year, where the rapper’s album DAMN. became the first non-classical, non-jazz recording to win the Pulitzer Prize for music. This was a major recognition for rap music, which has been dogged by conservative types questioning its musicality since the genre’s inception—and that recognition was quickly contextualized and promoted by that very establishment. “This is a big moment for hip-hop music and a big moment for the Pulitzers,” Dana Canedy, administrator of the Pulitzer, told The New York Times. But as long as the establishment gets to declare how validation works, what is it that’s really being celebrated?