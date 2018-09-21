And the directors that I was working with at the time were not pleased about that. One of them gave me an ultimatum: “Are you gonna be an actor, or are you gonna be this lacrosse player?” It just flipped my psyche a little bit. My real glory days were freshman and sophomore year, when I was a leading scorer on the team. So there were a lot of expectations. But then my senior year, two of my teammates were All-American and I was the guy that they were asking, “What happened to you, dude?” But I’m still close with a lot of the guys I played with, and yeah, we did some good damage on that field.

Fadulu: Was there anything you learned from lacrosse that has carried on to the rest of your life?

Wright: I played football and lacrosse in high school. They wanted me to play football at Amherst, which I did not do because my schedule was full enough as it was. But over the course of my student days, I played pretty much every sport out there.

So athletics and the type of teamwork and collaboration that goes along with most athletics informs what we do in the theater, or what we do on Westworld, because these things are collaborative processes, too. But also, I consider some of the coaches that I had among the most influential educators that I had.

I also think that there is a correlation between athletics and the arts that I didn’t quite appreciate when I was at Amherst. I thought of the arts as existing outside of athletics, in a kind of bohemian space. And I think there was a tension between my creative pursuits and my athletic pursuits.

I wish I had been more sophisticated and nuanced back then to understand that there’s a marriage between the two of them. I don’t want to be too Eurocentric in this, but the Greek festivals, Dionysus in arts and athletic festivals, there was always a marriage between the two.

I find that the work I do as an actor that’s most challenging commands an athleticism, or certainly a physicality. And also a rigor, a physical rigor. Westworld, this year, asked for a physical performance.

Fadulu: Did you have any campus jobs? What was your first-ever job?

Wright: No, I did not. I would just try to save up as much as I could from my summer jobs and try to roll throughout the school year, some times more successfully than others.

My first-ever job was when I was 14 or 15 in Washington, D.C., a job that I got through Marion Barry’s summer-youth-employment program.

It was working in the locker room of a public swimming pool, deep inside Anacostia in Southeast D.C., about five to 10 minutes from my house. I grew up in Southeast, in Hillcrest. And I had this gig in the locker room, just taking kids’ clothes and storing them back there while they went in and enjoyed the water. I will never forget that job.

One, because it would seem that it would be a boring gig, and on the surface, it was. But at the same time, it was one of the most vividly memorable summers of my youth because of the characters that I encountered, and the intensity of the place. I mean, this is a pretty hard-core neighborhood. In fact, the pool was shut down before the end of the summer because there was a riot that happened. Somehow, by the grace of Jah or some other forces, I was enjoying my day off that day. But a lifeguard had apparently kicked some girl out of the pool. She took exception to that and returned with her people, and they proceeded to wreak havoc. And the dogs of war were visited upon that little public swimming pool, armed with everything from baseball bats to hedge clippers. People were hot that summer. It was that kind of neighborhood. It was real life over there. The pool ended up closing, like, mid-August.