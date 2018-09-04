Hence the ungenerous response of a medical secretary in New Jersey when she spotted an actor she recognized from The Cosby Show bagging potatoes in a Trader Joe’s supermarket. Rather than wish Geoffrey Owens well, or offer him a compliment, the woman, Karma Lawrence, snapped photos with her phone and sent them to the Daily Mail, presumably for a cash fee. Owens looks disheveled in the photos, as many people do at work when they’re not expecting an impromptu paparazzo moment. He also looks startled, and wary.

“I would have thought after The Cosby Show he would maybe be doing something different,” Lawrence told the Mail. “It was a shock to see him working there and looking the way he did. It made me feel really bad. I was like, ‘Wow, all those years of doing the show and you ended up as a cashier.’”

Putting aside the question of why, if Lawrence felt bad for Owens, she decided to monetize her own interaction with him and share his current professional status with the world, Owens hasn’t actually “ended up as a cashier.” He is, at least judging by IMDB and his recent TV roles, a working actor. Within the last five years he’s appeared on Elementary, The Blacklist, Lucifer, Blue Bloods, Divorce, The Slap, The Affair, and The Leftovers, along with numerous other roles. He’s also a theater actor and director who founded the color-blind Brooklyn Shakespeare Company in 1990 after becoming frustrated with Shakespearean roles primarily going to white actors. Last year, Owens gave a free Shakespearean master class to teenagers in South Orange, New Jersey. His resume includes a stint teaching acting at Yale.

The shock, for many, isn’t that Owens is bagging groceries, as if that implies that he’s fallen from some protected perch. The shock is the realization that working side jobs is what the vast majority of actors do. The Better Things creator and actor Pamela Adlon said as much in her social-media posts about Owens on Sunday. “I had been a working actor for years,” Adlon wrote on Twitter. “Jobs stopped, as they do. I worked in retail. At a flower shop. I passed out flyers. It’s about the work. Work gives you pride and purpose. Your visibility as an actor never goes away. But the money sure does.”

The response to Owens’s Trader Joe’s job is only the latest expression of faux-outrage that a so-called celebrity is slumming it in the weekly workforce with the rest of us. In 2011, Radar revealed that the Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky was now working as a cosmetologist in Great Neck, New York. The story included a photo (naturally) of Blonsky sweeping up hair clippings with a broom. In 2015, the gossip site TMZ.com announced that the Twilight star and teen heartthrob Taylor Lautner had become a photographer, via a newsroom video featuring much laughter and mock applause from the TMZ team. “He looks like any regular old dude in a crowd,” one blogger noted. “He needs to sort of rebrand himself,” another argued, prompting the response, “As what?” (Lautner is still acting, appearing recently in the U.S. series Scream Queens and the British comedy Cuckoo.)