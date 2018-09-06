Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl) stars in this adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’s novel of the same name, a psychological thriller about a bookstore clerk who becomes unhealthily obsessed with one of his customers.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (September 12, FX)

Supposedly, the eighth season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology horror story goes back to the beginning, tying the first season (Murder House) together with the third (Coven). In the limited teasers made available, freaky gas masks and fetuses feature prominently.

The First (September 14, Hulu)

Beau Willimon (House of Cards) debuts his second television show on Hulu, a drama set in the 2030s about the first human mission to Mars. Sean Penn plays one of the five astronauts among the group, with Natascha McElhone co-starring.

Forever (September 14, Amazon)

This quirky comedy from Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock) stars the Saturday Night Live alums Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen as a normie married couple in suburban Southern California whose lives take a turn.

The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold (September 18, Viceland)

In this eight-part Viceland docuseries, Tom Arnold is on a mission to find damaging recordings of President Donald Trump. His sources include Penn Jillette and Judd Apatow, as well as Jane Mayer, Michael Isikoff, and David Corn.

I Feel Bad (September 19, NBC)

This Amy Poehler–produced comedy considers why women still can’t have it all, and stars Sarayu Blue as Emet, a working mother who feels continual guilt about coming up short in all areas of her life.

The Good Cop (September 21, Netflix)

The newest wacky drama from Andy Breckman (Monk) stars Josh Groban as an earnest detective trying to keep his less-wholesome dad (Tony Danza) out of trouble.

Maniac (September 21, Netflix)

Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) returns to television with this highly anticipated and offbeat 10-episode dramedy about two strangers in a pharmaceutical trial. Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Sonoya Mizuno, and Justin Theroux star.

Quincy (September 21, Netflix)

Rashida Jones co-directs this documentary portrait of her father: one of the most indelible figures in popular music, the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time, and an extremely entertaining interview.

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (September 24, HBO)

The trailblazing career of Fonda—an actress, activist, businesswoman, and fitness guru—is explored in this documentary by Susan Lacy (Spielberg), which traces Fonda’s life through archival footage and interviews.

Magnum PI (September 24, CBS)

Can Thomas Magnum be Thomas Magnum without a mustache? Will Jay Hernandez sport the requisite Hawaiian shirts in this odd CBS reboot of the Oahu-set crime drama? So many questions to consider.

Mr. Inbetween (September 25, FX)