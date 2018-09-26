It’s perhaps ironic, then, that a New York–based author should write one of the more exciting new profiles of a Plains city in recent memory. Sam Anderson opens his book Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding, Its Apocalyptic Weather, Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-Class Metropolis with an epigraph that quotes the poet John Ashbery: “Some things are simultaneously too boring and too exciting to write about.” This understanding of contradiction sets Anderson, a staff writer for The New York Times Magazine, on a winning course in his biography of Oklahoma’s capital city. What could have easily devolved into a bone-dry academic text instead surfaces as an animated Plains epic that complicates the popular notion of a supposedly stale place. “From a distance, Oklahoma City looked like almost nothing,” Anderson writes. “Up close, it turned out to be about almost everything.”

In the summer of 2012, Anderson lit out to cover the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team, which “had evolved,” he notes, “with almost unbelievable speed, from a morally tainted laughingstock to one of the most powerful collections of talent in sports.” But like many of the best sports stories, Anderson’s deconstruction of the rise and fall and ultimate plateau of the Thunder has less to do with sports than with character—and Oklahoma City, Boom Town explains, is brimming with character. Anderson spent the next several years chasing “a mysterious inner needle,” leapfrogging from one local fixture to the next in a hunt for the meaning of what he calls “the great minor city of America.”

Over the course of 400 pages, Boom Town maneuvers between the past and the present; between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Oklahoma City bombing; between Red Kelley, “the man who killed the man who killed Jesse James,” and Gary England, a locally worshipped meteorologist; between Stanley Draper, sometimes referred to as Mr. Chamber of Commerce, who seemed to single-handedly reshape the city, and the Flaming Lips front man Wayne Coyne, whom Anderson describes as “the city’s most famous goofball clown ... a Technicolor rock ’n’ roll Willy Wonka.”

Each of these threads progresses chronologically within its own chapter (with Anderson’s Thunder reportage serving as the contemporary anchor), though the chapters themselves are more haphazardly organized. Thus Boom Town begins in the present, rewinds to the late 19th century, jumps ahead to the 1960s, and rolls back again to 1889—pinballing from one era and one character to the next, an effect that his publisher called “kaleidoscopic” and that Kirkus Reviews called “challenging.”

In a way, both labels are accurate. At the start, there’s a certain whiplash feel to Boom Town. But the further that one reads, the less disparate each thread feels, until finally a theme develops and the reader begins hunting for it in the smallest details. Save for rare moments of broader analysis, Anderson himself serves as little more than a vehicle to move the audience from one setting to the next, tracing everything back to the Land Run of 1889 and the city’s feverish beginnings: “I found myself formulating, over the course of many months, a question that seemed to be, on multiple levels, the key to the entire place,” he writes. “Is it possible to control an explosion?”