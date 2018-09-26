To suggest that Cosby’s conviction and sentencing are invalid not because he didn’t commit a crime, but because other (white) rapists have gotten away with their crimes, is a peculiar logic. It reveals a disturbing impulse: the desire to weigh black men’s social standing against white men’s, even to the detriment of all women. If Cosby were to (further) evade punishment for his crimes, would that be a mark of racial progress? It’s an uncomfortable thought, a callous calculus that loses sight of the humanity at the heart of any pursuit of justice. Demanding accountability of black abusers is not an inherently anti-black proposition.

Perhaps the most troubling comparison made in response to the Cosby trial is one that draws on a much older conflict. This week, a tweet from the day after Cosby’s conviction has begun recirculating. It draws a baffling comparison between Cosby and Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman whose false accusation of the black teenager Emmett Till in 1955 led a group of white men to kill the boy for daring to address her: “If you all are going to lock Bill Cosby up at the age of 80, I need y’all to put Carolyn Byant [sic] Donham at age 83 in jail for accessory to murder for having Emmett till killed and CONFESSING in 2017 #stolen.”

While the tweet suggests that Bryant Donham deserves prison time just as Cosby does, the core of the sentiment conflates Cosby with Till. The idea that Cosby, (black) America’s fictive father, is being “#stolen” from “us” (namely, black people) in the same way that an innocent teenager was taken from his family is galling. The tweet, amid the countless other statements repackaging similar logic, attempts to skewer the long American tradition of portraying black men as hypersexual brutes. In naming white women as Cosby’s accusers despite the fact that some of them are women of color, Wyatt drew from this same strategy.



Challenging the social dynamics of a case with a white accuser and black defendant is an understandable instinct. Just last year, Bryant Donham admitted that her account of Till making an advance was false, a lie that only compounded the collective pain of losing a young black boy to a racist mob. (Till’s memory was also disrespected earlier this week by the actor Jesse Williams, who attempted to promote his directorial debut, Till, by meme-ing photos of Mamie Till-Mobley, the child’s mother, mourning her son. In both instances, the boy’s life and death were deployed as rhetorical tools in service of another black man’s image.)

It’s not inaccurate to note that racism affects how black men’s sexuality is perceived, or how they are sentenced in courts of law. But there are countless black men in America whose interactions with the criminal justice system have been marred by the specter of racist policies, practices, and ideologies. There are innumerable cases of racist double standards in sentencing, even in sex crimes (which are notably under-prosecuted). Bill Cosby’s story is simply not one of them. He is a man whose prestige finally stopped overshadowing his predation. To lose sight of that is its own injustice.

