But Constand’s case was never just about herself. In her statement, she also wrote with clarity and conviction about the tremendous responsibility of serving as the only witness in two criminal trials, and about the weight of a single case that became symbolic of a much larger movement. Because the other accusers’ accounts of Cosby’s abuse fell outside various statutes of limitations, Constand’s became the only opportunity—of those from the more than 60 women who have come forward to accuse the comedian—to pursue a criminal case. “She is the linchpin of the case,” Lynne M. Abraham, a former Philadelphia district attorney and judge, told The New York Times in May 2017. “The whole case stands or falls on her. She is it.”

Constand, then, bore witness not just to her own trauma, but also to dozens of women’s deepest pains. Their pain was collective, but Constand’s duty was singular:

I have often asked myself why the burden of being the sole witness in two criminal trials had to fall to me. The pressure was enormous. I knew that how my testimony was perceived—that how I was perceived—would have an impact on every member of the jury and on the future mental and emotional well-being of every sexual-assault victim who came before me. But I had to testify. It was the right thing to do, and I wanted to do the right thing, even if it was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done. When the first trial ended in a mistrial, I didn’t hesitate to step up again.

Accounts of Cosby’s predatory behavior have loomed for decades. Many of Cosby’s accusers have claimed the comedian drugged them before committing assault. One of them, Donna Motsinger, told The New York Times in the same May 2017 story that Constand had “told her she decided to cooperate after watching other women come forward and realizing they were powerless to do anything because the statute of limitations had passed.” (Motsinger says that Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 1972.) Constand is the only one of Cosby’s accusers to see her claims result in a guilty verdict, but five others provided testimony at the retrial. The model Janice Dickinson, who said Cosby assaulted her in 1982, said Cosby gave her a pill to help with menstrual cramps and then assaulted her while she was incapacitated. “Here was America’s Dad on top of me,” she told the courtroom. Her phrasing was echoed again and again.

In the months following the original trial in 2017, Constand bore the weight of the broader #MeToo moment’s cultural significance on her shoulders, too. Cosby’s is the first celebrity sexual-assault trial to take place following the movement’s rise. Many considered the trial not just a referendum on Cosby’s behavior, but also a signal of broader shifts in the public’s indifference toward sexual violence. “I’m stunned,” the #MeToo founder Tarana Burke told NBC News following Cosby’s April conviction. “I think, like most survivors around the world, I never expected to see anyone with accountability.”