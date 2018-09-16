NBC’s Saturday Night Live, a veteran in the Emmys circuit, boasts nominations for main cast members Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kenan Thompson. Alec Baldwin, whose Donald Trump impressions “got under Trump’s skin,” also received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

With 20 nominations, The Handmaid’s Tale is relatively fresh off its Season 2 finale, which Sophie Gilbert called “maddening.” The Hulu series, which won eight Emmys last year, continued to tackle deeply relevant topics like reproductive rights, sexual assault, and immigration and family separation in its latest season. In addition to a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, which it won last year, the show garnered acting nods for Ann Dowd, Alexis Bledel, Yvonne Strahovski, and Joseph Fiennes. Elisabeth Moss could also be a repeat winner for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy.

FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the second season of Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski’s American Crime Story, rounds out the list of the top five most nominated shows. Set in the ’90s in Miami, the series, which picked up 18 nods, melds visual opulence and societal critique with sensitivity as it depicts the murder of the famed fashion designer.

The Streaming Heavyweights

With shows like The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon haven’t let the big cable and broadcast networks forget the growing dominance of streaming TV.

Netflix boasts a whopping total of 112 nominations. With popular shows like The Crown, Stranger Things, and GLOW, the streaming giant edged out HBO’s 108 nominations. In the second season of Peter Morgan’s The Crown, Claire Foy reprises her role as Queen Elizabeth II as she grapples with her continually changing role within the monarchy. (Gilbert describes The Crown as “Netflix’s best superhero show,” one that’s unflinchingly detailed in its depiction of the British monarch.) The Crown is in the running for Outstanding Drama Series, while Foy may take home a lead-actress award. Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby are also nominated for their supporting performances.

Stranger Things, a contender for Outstanding Drama Series, saw its gripping second season take a dark turn, exploring the after-effects of physical and emotional trauma through a new monster even more frightening than the Demogorgon of Season 1. Both Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are nominated for their supporting roles as Eleven and Jim Hopper, respectively.

Netflix’s Godless also raked in nominations in the limited series or movie category. When it premiered, Gilbert wrote about how the “quietly revolutionary” drama challenges the mythology of the Old West as an embodiment of American values, and more honestly depicts history in a “stylish, cinematic” way.