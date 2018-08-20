What’s striking about the collection, as a work of public literature, is how elastic it is when it comes to the notion of poetry itself. What the series is doing, effectively, episode by episode and clip by clip, is what the so-called Instagram poets do: It is fusing words and images to bring poetry to life in a new way. It is poetry meeting documentary. There’s power, New told me, in the simple act of having people, literally, on the same page: meditating on the same words, interpreting them, bringing their own experiences to bear on them, communing through them. Through the space of poetry, New said, “you have this encounter with another human being”—which is ultimately “an encounter with your own humanness.”

Poetry in America has the gravitas of the traditional academy as part of its project—New brings not only her own expertise, but also the broader imprimatur of Harvard with her to the series—but it is above all stridently democratic. (“Poetry in America believes that anyone can have a conversation about a poem,” goes the show’s mission statement.) The production is acknowledging, essentially, in its multimedia form, the ways people typically consume poetry these days: not just with their eyes, but with all their senses. And it’s endorsing the same broad idea the NEA reported, in its most recent poetry survey: Poetry is, far from approaching “extinction,” more diverse and more popular and more powerful than ever. “From what I’m seeing, this is a renaissance,” Jeff Shotts, the executive editor of Graywolf Press who edited three of the 10 collections that made it onto the long list for the 2017 National Book Award in poetry, told Jesse Lichtenstein for a recent piece in The Atlantic.

It’s a renaissance that was partially ratified, as cultural shifts so often will be, by controversy. Poetry has been in the news once again in recent weeks because of a work published in one of the most traditional outlets there is: the pages of The Nation. “How-To,” by the white poet Anders Carlson-Wee, was told from the perspective, it seemed, of a homeless black man: “If you got hiv, say aids. If you a girl, / say you’re pregnant—nobody gonna lower / themselves to listen for the kick. People / passing fast.” Soon after the poem was released, the Nation editors who published it apologized for endorsing a work that included, as they wrote in an apology that now precedes the poem on The Nation’s website, “disparaging and ableist language that has given offense and caused harm to members of several communities.”

The debate about the poem—about its language, about its politics, about the claims it makes, implicitly, about voice and agency and power and empathy and authorship—carries on, in The New York Times and The Guardian and The Atlantic and across social-media sites. And so: Here is a poem in the most classic way of it, lines in a printed magazine, consumed in ways that are new and diffuse and uncontainable. Ways that suggest how urgent poetry is and remains in a culture that has so much thinking and talking and debating to do, about what it is and what it wants for itself—a culture in which words, wound together with both permission and constraint, live in the ether. A culture that too often treats words as weapons, and, because of that—now more than ever—needs all the words of wisdom it can get.