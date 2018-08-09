The Oscars’ 91st edition, set to air on February 24, 2019, will run a strict three hours (last year’s ran almost four), confining some of the less glitzy categories to commercial breaks (those winners’ speeches will supposedly be broadcast in montage form at some point). Along with the traditional Best Picture category, there will be a new award for “outstanding achievement in popular film,” the parameters of which are completely undefined. Later on Tuesday, Variety broke the news that Disney-ABC had pressured AMPAS to revamp the ceremony, alarmed by nosediving numbers.

ABC is a broadcast network, and it has to deal with all the particular issues broadcast networks are facing around declining ratings. The Oscars are a very powerful brand with fewer of those concerns, but they’re also locked into a 12-year agreement with ABC that took effect in 2016, which gives the network some leverage to request changes. Even so, no amount of lobbying from ABC can justify such a short-sighted decision—one that could have real and disastrous effects on the prestige of what remains the biggest awards show in the entertainment industry.

Squeezing the show into three hours seems like an inefficient, and almost arbitrary, move. Why not instead start things a little earlier, like the Super Bowl does with its 6:30 p.m. ET kick-off, so that people aren’t turning their TVs off at midnight? Or, failing that, if time is such a pressing issue, why not cut down on the absurd number of montages and salutes to cinema that clog up every ceremony? Either way, taking the spotlight away from the behind-the-scenes talent who make up much of AMPAS’s voting body, and who put so much effort into making movies, is an insulting concept. The magic of the Oscars can often hinge on the delight when a director of a short film, or a production designer, or a cinematographer gets to celebrate their win on such a massive stage for a couple of minutes.

Still, the more troubling change is the “Outstanding Popular Film” idea, though the details of how such a category will work (or who will vote on it) remain mysterious. The Oscars have several categories for achievement in filmmaking that exist outside of Best Picture—Best Foreign-Language Film, Best Animated Feature Film, Best Documentary Feature. But those exist to bring attention to formats and filmmakers who are often overlooked, whose work is harder to see, and for whom an Oscar trophy can be an immeasurable boost. “Outstanding Popular Film” would serve to pat Oscar voters on the back for acknowledging one of Hollywood’s biggest moneymakers.

It’s an idea that could also end up shunting genuinely impressive works of art into a category defined primarily by commercialism. Movies on the “Outstanding Popular Film” slate would still be allowed to contend for the main prize. But Academy voters could easily decide that recognition in the former category is recognition enough, pushing crossover hits further down their Best Picture ballots and denying them the prestige they deserve. (Already, nominees for separate categories like Best Animated Feature Film and Best Foreign-Language Film are eligible for Best Picture consideration, but rarely make it to the top field.)