Into this decaying palace walks Doctor Faraday (Domhnall Gleeson), initially called to inspect the home’s maid (its only remaining servant), who has fallen ill. He soon realizes the maid (Liv Hill) is not sick, but merely lonely, overwhelmed by her life in an empty house that was once fully staffed. So he goes upstairs to get a fuller diagnosis of what’s wrong at Hundreds Hall, and gets sucked into its deep churn of family drama, and possibly supernatural possession.

The home’s nominal master, Roderick (Will Poulter), is covered in burn scars from his service in the war and is reckoning with serious PTSD. His mother, Angela (Charlotte Rampling), has never really forgotten the death of her first daughter Susan many years prior. Her other daughter, Caroline (Ruth Wilson), is the only member of the family who seems remotely well-adjusted, but she’s roundly ignored by the rest of the Ayreses as a result. Faraday, who is buttoned-up even by the standards of an English costume drama, quickly develops a crush on her, along with an increased obsession with Hundreds Hall itself.

Abrahamson’s film (scripted by the playwright Lucinda Coxon) is, much like his last effort Room, very focused on the space its characters must navigate through. Hundreds Hall is a fascinating location, with spectacular murals rendered on faded wallpaper and entire floors standing empty, a reminder of the home’s former primacy in its rural Warwickshire location. Roderick is struggling to sell some of the family’s land just to keep finances afloat, and due to his limp he’s started sleeping in the sumptuous drawing room, leaving the Ayres literally unable to entertain guests.

Faraday is firmly middle-class, a country doctor who served in the war; now, he’s part of Britain’s fledgling National Health Service, which was introduced by Clement Attlee’s Labour government, elected with a sweeping majority in 1945. As the father of the NHS, Attlee ushered in a real sense of societal change in the country. Faraday, as a young boy, idolized the inhabitants of Hundreds Hall as remote gods, and the film frequently cuts back to his memories of attending a garden party there and wondering at the life he could not lead.

The doctor’s nascent relationship with Caroline thus gets rapidly tied up in his buried desire to climb the social ladder, even as it’s clear that her way of life is going extinct. So even their romance, the film’s one spot of optimism, is suffused with Faraday’s unspoken anxieties. Alongside that is the creeping notion that the house is occupied with some sort of poltergeist, perhaps Susan’s lingering spirit. Doors rattle, servant’s bells are rung in unoccupied rooms, and mysterious writing is found on walls and furniture, suggesting—if nothing else—a house in open rebellion against its occupants.