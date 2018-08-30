Greenleaf’s third season appears poised to follow the family as Mae and James come to terms with life in the wake of these excavated indiscretions. They agree to present a united front when the church’s livelihood is threatened, but Mae is disinclined to maintain their charade. When James tells their children about Mae’s own affair with a family friend, the first lady is horrified that he’s shared her darkest secret. What follows is a sharp, insightful exploration of what betrayals various kinds of unions can withstand. Greenleaf is at its best when it interrogates the ways that flawed human beings create—and attempt to maintain—structures with a divine purpose. When the bishop and first lady fail one another, they also sow discord within the whole Greenleaf clan—and the church. Sin may be a matter for God to adjudicate, but other people still exact their own judgments.

Greenleaf is not timely so much as it is trenchant. The show addressed a number of now-inescapable social issues long before doing so became something of a small-scale trend. The pilot, which aired in June 2016, established Greenleaf as a show that would grapple actively with the residual effects of abuses of power. The show’s protagonist, the Greenleafs’ daughter and former Calvary pastor Gigi (Merle Dandridge), only returned to her hometown after a 20-year absence to mourn the death of her sister. Faith Greenleaf, whose suicide both brought the family together and exposed its deepest rifts, had confided in Gigi years earlier that their uncle, Robert “Mac” McCready (Gregory Alan Williams), abused her. Gigi decides to stay in Memphis following Faith’s memorial largely to pursue some sort of justice for her late sister.



For much of the first season, Mac avoids punishment for his serial assault of Faith—and other girls in the area—through a series of victim-intimidation tactics, abuses of his municipal connections, and the family trust he takes for granted. He does not abandon his predatory behavior; he just takes greater pains to conceal it. The show doesn’t shy away from condemning Mac—or from implicating the people who helped enable his actions. Gigi, the show’s moral center, does not wait for God to judge Mac; she seeks out his other victims to build a case against him. Late in the second season, Gigi and Mac have an altercation that ultimately ends in his death. It’s a difficult but almost inevitable-seeming moment, one that resonates because of the pain it causes Gigi, not in spite of it.

Greenleaf doesn’t necessarily endorse vigilante justice, but it does establish the stakes of predation as life or death. The show’s attention to the ripple effects of sexual abuse added a desperately needed gravity to an entertainment climate that, even now, post-#MeToo, all too often trots out plotlines about rape just to explain why certain female characters are hardened. Greenleaf may be a show about the church, but its lessons range far beyond the spiritual. It is not an exercise in theological conjecture. When the bishop or Gigi takes the pulpit, their sermons address the tangible concerns in their family, the church, and the country. They are rousing and vibrant, their words melodic and rich. Greenleaf is meticulously relevant without being overly didactic; it is, after all, a show that revolves around the ungodly shenanigans of a saintly family. That’s lesson enough.