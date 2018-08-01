In the Babe.net story published this winter, detailing a (nameless) woman’s sexual encounter with Aziz Ansari, the woman, after attempting to offer an exceedingly lengthy series of non-verbal cues to let him know that she wanted to slow down, resorted to a modified version of “no”: “I don’t want to feel forced,” she told him. And: “Oh, of course, it’s only fun if we’re both having fun,” Ansari replied, according to the report, demonstrating that he, too, understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that “no” means “no.” And demonstrating, as well, how thoroughly the tenet of “no means no” has spread across the culture: to the extent that it can operate, now, as euphemism. He knew what she was saying, even as she didn’t quite say it.

And yet, of course—the conqueror, the vanquished—the woman, in all this, was put in the position of merely reacting to Ansari’s desires and actions and entitlements. The interaction portrayed in the Babe story was not a dialogue so much as it was a monologue with an audience that had the choice either to applaud or refuse to, and little else. So is one of the interactions reported in the New Yorker story, in which the actor Illeana Douglas describes Les Moonves grabbing her; “violently kissing” her; pinning her down, her arms over her head; blocking the exit to the room they were in; and making her feel, overall, like “a trapped animal.”

Douglas, in the retelling, did not say, explicitly, “no”; instead, in response to the “advances” she described, Douglas initially remained “limp and unresponsive”—in shock about what was happening. It was only when Moonves pulled up her skirt, she said, and “began to thrust against her,” that “her fear overcame her paralysis.” But even then, aware that the man causing her such fear was also the man who had power over her career, she tried to leaven the situation with jokes. To do what women are conditioned to do: to consider the needs of the other person, at all costs. Even though, as she told Farrow, “it has stayed with me the rest of my life, that terror.”

In all this, “no,” itself, was useless. “No” was implied but not specifically uttered; and, of course, it shouldn’t have needed to be. In the scene Douglas describes, one partner is “limp and unresponsive,” and the other thrusts against her anyway. The statement Moonves made in response to her allegations suggests a two-way dialogue, which is to say that is also suggests a certain revisionism. According to Douglas’s account, he let the actress go, yes, finally, shaken and confused and self-doubting and never quite the same again. But: Is that a defense? She was limp, and I persisted, but after a struggle I finally acknowledged her resistance and let her go: Is this an explanation that, after everything that has happened this year, really serves as an exoneration? Aren’t the events described so much more than, as one of Moonves’s CBS colleagues called them, “deeply regrettable”?