For a range of female artists, talent and artistic production have not inoculated them against skepticism about their contributions to the culture writ large if and when they cease to perform obedience. The impolite female artist is a diva; the misbehaving male artist is a given. Hill, however, remains largely celebrated—even as fans and critics alike whisper about the less savory elements of her career trajectory. In the grand scheme of artists’ transgressions, Hill’s disappearance and her chronic tardiness are far less harmful than the kinds of serious misdeeds of which many male artists stand accused. Her shortcomings are largely failures of productivity, not character. As such, they are easier to forgive—but that courtesy hasn’t been extended to all female artists whose relationship to their work is fraught. In this, Hill is an anomaly.

Miseducation itself spoke to Hill’s knowledge that the playing field for female artists is riddled with landmines their male counterparts do not have to fear. One of the album’s most-praised tracks, “To Zion,” is at once somber and celebratory. Hill, who had left The Fugees partly due to her breakup with frontman Wyclef Jean, later entered a relationship with Rohan Marley (son of Bob Marley). When she became pregnant with his child, detractors from a host of backgrounds suggested it would be the end of Hill’s career. “To Zion,” a dedication to Hill’s unborn child, finds her directly addressing the negative reactions:

Woe this crazy circumstance

I knew his life deserved a chance

But everybody told me to be smart

‘Look at your career,’ they said

‘Lauryn, baby, use your head.’

But instead I chose to use my heart

In her new book, She Begat This: 20 Years of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the scholar and hip-hop feminist Joan Morgan interviewed Hill’s then-manager, Jayson Jackson, who recounted his experience of hearing Hill sing part of “To Zion” for him over the phone while she was still touring with The Fugees. “I was like, ‘Oh my god! Leave the group. Bail. You need to be making great music,’” Jackson said.



But Morgan also lays out the difficulty Hill experienced when she played “To Zion”—with its deeply personal lyrics and slowed-down acoustics—for music executives:

Hill took “To Zion” and a few other songs from the album-to-be to a meeting with Columbia’s brass. Tommy Mottola, then-head of Sony Music and Entertainment, pronounced it dead on arrival. Mottola was anxious to replicate the Fugees’ success and thought this new mélange of soul, reggae, and relatively little hip-hop from one of rap’s best emcees was too much of a departure from a proven formula. “They weren’t feeling it at all,” says Jackson. “Basically, they wanted a Fugees record without the guys.”

It is perhaps unsurprising that Mottola’s reaction “crushed” Hill, but Miseducation would go on to disprove his fears both commercially and artistically. Hill’s genius came not from her proximity to her Fugees bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michél, but from within. Her singular voice enlivened The Fugees, but it also established Hill as a formidable presence on her own. Hill was beautiful and brilliant. She radiated charm and talent. If she could produce a record that traced subjects ranging from life in New Jersey to her beef with Wyclef to the power of her pregnancy, what couldn’t Hill do?



It is rare that female artists are met with that question—that fans and critics alike are so convinced of a woman’s talent and drive that they imagine, and thus, create, a world of possibility for the star to inhabit. So often, women in music (and countless other fields) are viewed as one-dimensional, bogged down by a singular gimmick. Hill complicated the binary. After Miseducation, Hill could’ve gone on to do anything. That she instead chose to disappear only heightened her allure.