As a portrait of desensitized consumers who find release in self-destructive violence, Suicide Club carries echoes of Fight Club, the 1996 novel by Chuck Palahniuk. But the clearest counterpart, perhaps, is Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2005 novel, Never Let Me Go, which takes on similar questions about the human cost of advances toward immortality by following the early lives of clones whose organs are being raised for harvest. The cloned woman who narrates Ishiguro’s novel is a second-class citizen, considered less than fully human by the researchers who raise her. Suicide Club, however, takes the perspective of the long-lived upper class; in this novel, it’s not the basic humanity of the sub-100s that’s in doubt so much as whether the lifers—armored with SmartBlood™ and DiamondSkin™ and warned against listening to anything more stirring than Muzak—have enough flaws and experiences to their names to be considered alive. “In being robbed of our deaths,” a member of the title club declares, “we are robbed of our lives.”

Heng, who worked in private equity before she began writing short stories, situates her protagonist firmly in a culture of status and striving. At 100, Lea Kirino has an “exemplary medical and motivational history”: She meditates nightly, stretches each morning, portions her meals “to ensure optimal nutrient release through the day.” She has a high-powered job on the organ-trading market, an apartment that tracks her moods and plays white noise calibrated to soothe them, a genetically immaculate fiancé, and a clear shot at the Third Wave of experimental treatments that could guarantee immortality.

But then she catches sight of her estranged father, Kaito, whose disillusionment with immortality once cast a shadow over her childhood. Chasing him, she steps into the street and is placed on an Observation List of people at suicide risk. At the mental-health support group she’s required to attend, she meets Anja Nilsson, a musician from a country where most people still die early, trapped tending to a mother whose imperfectly enhanced body has left her unable to die. When Lea follows Anja and Kaito into the Suicide Club, she is forced to reckon with the messy underpinnings of her existence. Her renewed desire for taboo pleasures like ice cream and meat frightens and fascinates her. Impulses toward violence that she hasn’t acknowledged since childhood return. And Lea comes to realize that the life of privilege she once believed was earned is governed by a network of surveillance far more extensive than she imagined.

In this way, though its subtitle bills it as “a novel about living,” Suicide Club is more precisely a novel about control and its limits—about the fine line between power and powerlessness that is exposed by even the most successful efforts to take charge of one’s life and purpose. Beneath its dystopian trappings, the novel’s conflicts are simple and deeply personal: Lea does not want her father to have to die. Anja wants her mother’s half-life to end, so that she herself can live. Yet the setting mirrors these human struggles and amplifies them into social ones. Kaito rejects immortality after the death of his sub-100 son, Lea’s brother; he can’t bear the endless pursuit of longevity when the genetic-testing system that parcels out its odds is so arbitrary. In one of the death videos, a powerful organ investor makes a similar lament: “It’s not right that these—these numbers are assigned at birth … Who decides who gets the SmartBlood™, the replacements, the maintenance sessions?” And like others in the novel who die by suicide, he frames even this most radical act of resistance as a defeat: “We leave ourselves no choice.”