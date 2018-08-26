The 2006 novel Sharp Objects, Gillian Flynn’s debut, ends slightly differently. After realizing that her sister is a murderer, Camille has a breakdown that ends in her being embraced by her editor and his wife. Camille is devastated, but not alone. The TV adaptation, whose finale aired on HBO Sunday night, denied audiences even that token amount of comfort. As Camille finally faced incontrovertible proof of her sister’s guilt—in the form of a dollhouse floor crafted from the teeth of the dead girls—the series came to an end (with the exception of two chilling post-credits scenes that gave flashes of Amma’s crimes). The conclusion was ambiguous. Will Camille sacrifice the semblance of stability she’d found and turn Amma in? Will she immerse herself in denial, like Alan (Henry Czerny)? Or will she sink deeper and deeper into the role of caretaker, like Adora, and damn herself in the process?

One of the things that’s made Sharp Objects so enthralling over the last eight weeks is its subtext. As Kathryn VanArendonk has noted at Vulture, words are hidden in plain sight in each episode: carved into tree trunks, concealed in existing text, and—most specifically—written on Camille’s skin in the form of scars. They’re an ongoing reminder that Camille’s present reality is heavily colored by her past trauma. But they also seem to exist to inform viewers of how insufficient words can be. The word “cherry,” as a simple noun, can’t convey all the poisonous envy Adora barbs it with when she aims it at Camille. “That’s beautiful copy,” Camille’s editor, Frank Curry (Miguel Sandoval), tells her after she files her long, personal account of the Wind Gap killings. Her story might be poetic, but it’s fundamentally wrong.

Words can also be outright duplicitous. It isn’t coincidental that Adora and Amma’s names are both derived from words meaning “love,” even though, as characters, they embody the opposite—not an outpouring of love but an unquenchable need to absorb and consume it. The paradox of Sharp Objects is that for years, Camille has protected herself by shutting herself off from love, using her scars as armor and her emotional numbness as self-protection. In the book, she’s finally redeemed by the sincere love and kindness of Curry and his wife. In the show, we’re left to wonder whether she wasn’t safer in her previous state of emotional isolation, given the sheer toxicity of the family she came from.

Subtext aside, the finale distilled everything that Sharp Objects excelled at during its run. Jean-Marc Vallée’s direction and Yves Bélanger’s cinematography created a potent, sticky, oppressive sense of horror as Adora cheerfully and methodically set about murdering her daughter in the Crellin ancestral mansion. According to Bélanger, the show only used natural and handheld light to illuminate scenes, adding to the cloying hyper-reality of Camille’s surroundings. Marti Noxon’s script conveyed the menace of Adora’s actions by making her words as familiar and as superficially comforting as possible. “Open darlin’,” Adora whispered, leaning in to Camille, proffering her medicine. “Say ‘ah.’ You are such a good girl.”