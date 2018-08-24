Searching is a mystery thriller, and a fairly mundane one at that. David is a widower raising the 15-year-old Margot (the film’s prologue charts her adolescence and her mother Pamela’s terminal illness, told mostly in video snippets). Their bond is strong but has been strained by Pamela’s death, and their last conversation before Margot goes missing is a strained FaceTime call, in which she tells him she’ll be out late at a friend’s house, studying for her AP biology final. David wakes up to those three missed calls, with no voicemail, and the news that she didn’t show up to school.

It is every parent’s worst nightmare, of course, intensified by the film’s technology-of-today visuals. David is so connected to his daughter, able to text or videochat with her whenever he wants, and yet he’s rapidly untethered, with her missed calls a haunting reminder that she was trying to tell him something but couldn’t. Quickly enough, the case gets so serious that a detective, Rosemary Vick (Debra Messing), comes aboard to command the search for Margot. It’s she who suggests looking through Margot’s laptop for clues to whatever was really going on with her. And that’s when Searching gets really, really good.

Unfriended, which was released in 2015 after a festival run, used the same screen gimmick to much gorier effect, chronicling the revenge of a bullied teen’s angry spirit on the students who tormented her. It was still grimly effective, a nasty fable of the double-edged world of social media (the less said about its sequel, Unfriended: Dark Web, the better). Like Searching, it was produced by Timur Bekmambetov, the Russian Kazakh director of action hits such as Night Watch and Wanted who has seemingly transitioned into the extremely specific world of computer-screen thrillers.

But where Unfriended delivered lurid shocks, Searching plays on much more commonplace fears. What could this vague text message mean? Who is this random boy commenting on so many of Margot’s Instagram posts? Why does she have a mysterious Venmo payment on her record? In isolation, any of these things might be easily dismissed, but with his daughter still unaccounted for, David begins to spiral, digging more and more deeply into Margot’s history and discovering how little he knew about his daughter. The twists in Searching come thick and fast, but so many of them hinge on unfounded assumptions that Margot might be buying something illicit, or hanging out with unsavory people—the kinds of assumptions many of us make whenever we use our computers.

Cho, whose increasingly rattled face is the only thing the viewer sees for much of the movie, does fantastic work in the leading role, avoiding horror-movie histrionics and instead letting David’s internal crisis mount slowly and painfully, so that when he begins to come apart at the seams it feels truly earned. Messing is steely and reliable as the detective who becomes part grief counselor, part online traffic cop. But the real star of the show is the writer/director Aneesh Chaganty, who stretches and squeezes his visual gimmick in any way he can find to serve what becomes an increasingly knotty puzzle.