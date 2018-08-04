The media hammered the star wideouts throughout their careers; “ Way Too Much Trouble ” and “ Bad Moon Rising ” were not especially overblown headlines, in the era’s context. But as public perception has started to turn on the NFL—fans now tune in on Sundays knowing all about the tenuousness of contracts and the hypocritical calls for player loyalty, and viewers and the press alike often side with players in disputes with their teams—some of what was called petulance now looks fairly radical, regardless of its intent at the time. In a sport that has always demanded line-toeing, Moss and Owens were unafraid to speak up when it benefited them, to act in unpopular self-interest.

In good situations, they played incredibly; in bad ones, they found or created a way out. After a mix-up in the paperwork that would have made Owens a free agent allowed the 49ers to trade him to the Baltimore Ravens in 2004, Owens demanded to be sent to his preferred destination of Philadelphia, involving the players’ union; the teams eventually complied. Moss’s fraught but well-compensated seasons with the Raiders freed him to restructure his contract to move to the football paradise of New England. “I’ve made a lot of money and I still have money in the bank,” he said at the time. “So by me coming to an organization such as the New England Patriots, why would money be a factor?”

Their brightest moments dispelled the old notion that on-field excellence is reserved for prototypical team players. Owens played in Super Bowl 39 for the Eagles seven weeks after breaking his leg , putting up nine catches for 122 yards in defeat; ESPN’s John Clayton wrote that it “might have been the most courageous performance in Super Bowl history.” Moss, during his first year in New England, set an NFL single-season record with 23 receiving touchdowns, earning rare plaudits from the famously praise-averse coach Bill Belichick, who said, “He works hard. He is a smart player and competes.” Far from signaling his career’s downslope, Moss’s lethargy in Oakland suddenly seemed strategic. For two years, he had cashed paychecks without risking the damage to his body that full-effort football entails—reserving his hustle, perhaps, for a situation that deserved it.