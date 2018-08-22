Violet’s journey to self-discovery through entrepreneurship has unfolded over a 12-episode arc so far this year. Kernels of this storyline were introduced late in Season 2, when Rawlings tracked Violet down after tasting one of her pies and offered her a sizable advance to sell her product exclusively in his stores. Flash ahead to Season 3, and Violet’s business has become the lens through which viewers see the character’s evolution from the matriarch of a Louisiana farming family (which has been locked in an intense battle with the prominent white families who’ve controlled the sugar-cane industry for decades) to a businesswoman making choices that will define her own legacy.

Through the pie plotline, Violet becomes a stand-in for a generation of women who were rarely allowed to envision building careers for themselves. Violet was raised to believe that she should derive all of her happiness from being a wife and mother. For years, she was the dutiful companion to an abusive husband and caregiver to her nieces and nephew and their children. But now, on the verge of 60, she realizes she has lived her entire life in survival mode. “Surviving and dreaming [are] two separate things, baby,” Violet tells her niece, Nova, midway through Season 3, “I realized, I never dreamed big enough. Didn’t give myself permission. Well, this [pie business] is my legacy now.” Having a middle-aged black woman utter these words on screen—even in a moment where black-centered television is having something of a renaissance—is revolutionary.

It is uncommon, in a sea of shows seemingly obsessed with young professional women, to have a program that takes seriously the life issues of an older black woman, particularly one who gets a chance at a second act. Violet dares to dream in spite of (and perhaps because of) her recent lupus diagnosis, invigorated also by her love for Hollywood. In that regard, she is unlike any character on television today, even though her story is that of countless black women. “I’ve waited my whole life for this,” Violet says at one point in Season 3. And by this, she’s not just referring to the business itself. She is also communicating that she has waited decades to be able to acknowledge and name that ache, that desire for more. It is only once Violet feels seen as a culinary artisan that she is able to unlock a part of herself that she has suppressed for so long.

The writers articulate this tension in part by laying out the stakes of Violet’s ambitions. Queen Sugar is brilliant at placing its central characters in relatable situations that test their resolve and tap into their innermost pleasures, giving them depth and dimensionality. In Violet’s case, viewers watch her grapple with what it means to go into a business partnership with a white man, after a lifetime of seeing wealthy whites exploit black farmers. Because of the tenuousness of race relations in Louisiana—an overarching theme that the show has explored for three seasons—the viewer is never quite sure if Rawlings can be trusted with Violet’s vision. In Season 3’s sixth episode, Rawlings presents his plan for Violet (a woman he likens to his mother, despite the fact that he’s not much younger than her): He wants to have her pies, packaged in boxes bearing her face, in the frozen-food section of stores across the country.

The deep racial and gendered implications of Rawlings’s words rise to the surface in one loaded sentence. “You’re not talkin’ ‘bout putting my face on pancake boxes like Aunt Jemima, are you?,” Violet asks, with enough seriousness to match the sarcasm in her voice. A prominent 19th-century minstrel-show figure, Aunt Jemima was the fictitious mammy of the kitchen, who, according to myth, loved serving soul food to white families. The name and likeness was used by the Aunt Jemima line of pancakes (and later syrup), whose executives, in 1890, hired the former bond woman, skilled cook, and activist Nancy Green to be the brand’s first “face.” Though it’s been modified, the Aunt Jemima image of the grinning servant on a box persists today.