Meanwhile, the familiar cycle of questionable and insensitive coverage from the media had begun, re-energizing the longstanding debate about how poorly black victims of violence are portrayed by news outlets. Local station KTVU faced criticism after airing a photo of Wilson holding a cell phone case shaped like a gun. Of the network’s choice to use the picture, the Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. said, “Putting that young sister up there with what is to be misinterpreted as a pistol and a gun … automatically flips the narrative. We’re dealing with a victim here. We’re not dealing with a suspect.” A headline by the San Francisco Chronicle read, “BART Killing: Divergent Paths Met Tragically on Oakland Platform,” conveying more tortured romance novel than vicious murder. And video footage of Cowell being taken into custody did nothing to quell rumblings about the racial dynamics surrounding the incident, with many juxtaposing his calm, uneventful apprehension against those of black suspects, specifically Oscar Grant’s 2009 arrest that led to his killing by a BART police officer.

Not two weeks after her passing, Nia Wilson’s name is more recognized than ever before. The story of her death has morphed into an allegory for the ways in which black people in America experience violence, sparking discussions about excessive use of force by police, media bias, America’s history of racialized terror, white privilege, and black pain. When black folks, women especially, are killed in tragic ways, their families and communities rely on these discussions, critiques, and public pleas for them to be recognized, because the alternative is to risk not being seen at all. The protests and calls for justice and public compassion stemming from Wilson’s killing are more than just fodder for political discourse—they are perhaps the only way to ensure that Wilson and the violence perpetrated against her is cemented in the public memory.

Take the case of 17-year-old Jordan Davis, who was murdered in 2012 by a white man outside of a Florida gas station for playing his music too loudly. The teen’s grieving mother, Lucy McBath, had to spring into activism (and, later, politics) and work tirelessly to ensure that her son was considered by the public: to prove that her child was not, in any way, responsible for his own murder. This burden of proof is such that people like Davis and Wilson, ultimately, ascend to some level of martyrdom because they can act as a tool to teach Americans about a challenging social issue.

And then there are those whose deaths result in obscurity. In Detroit, two days after Nia Wilson’s death, the fatal shooting of Diamond Stephens, a black transgender woman, barely registered as a blip on the radar. And the July 16 killing of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson in Washington, D.C., has garnered a fraction of the attention typically given to young white victims. “Stories about female victims are significantly more likely to report victims’ race as white than as black or Hispanic,” even though white women are the least likely demographic to experience violent crime, according to a 2010 study of television news coverage.