Mythology pervaded Jackson’s own art and self-presentation. When declaring he was Peter Pan, Jackson was alluding to the puer aeternus, or the eternal boy-child, which has its roots in Roman myth. When pleading for humanity to “Heal the World”—to be stewards of the Earth, to promote love above all—Jackson often positioned himself as a divine messenger or Christ-like figure. The entertainer didn’t shy away from deploying darker characters like tricksters and shapeshifters in his music either, as seen in the videos for “Thriller” and “Ghosts.”

The personal narrative Jackson built around his life, through his music and public actions, seems to mirror a popular conceit described by the comparative mythologist Joseph Campbell in his book The Hero With a Thousand Faces: A child endowed with extraordinary gifts from birth becomes a champion whose deeds will redeem humanity. If Campbell’s hero loses his way, he can become a monstrous tyrant who must then be defeated. But whether he’s a victim or a villain at the end of his life, the warrior leaves behind a singular and enduring moral tale for the world.

In reality, as On the Wall attests, there isn’t one coherent story arc that can capture the disparate ways people saw Jackson, who traced a rough path from musical prodigy to beloved superstar to alleged child-abuser to Hollywood casualty. Fittingly, in the exhibition, the entertainer’s bodily form is often fragmented. His hands, his feet, his mournful sanpaku eyes, and his instantly recognizable silhouette appear in isolation as the focus of certain works. But dissecting the musician, who would have turned 60 this month, is just one of the many ways the artists in On the Wall try to answer the question: How and why has Michael Jackson become so ingrained in our collective imagination?

“Collective imagination” is Cullinan’s phrase, but it echoes the analytical psychologist Carl Jung’s idea of a “collective unconscious,” which consists of archetypes that everyone in the world innately understands despite cultural differences. In the Jungian view, myths reveal a society’s essential desires and fears, making these tales fruitful material for artists. Indeed, many of the pieces in On the Wall attempt to analyze the phenomenon of Jackson by invoking foundational stories, whether Greco-Roman, Christian, or characteristically American. Appearing throughout the show are images that allude to tropes such as the persecuted savior, the American Dream, and the sacred king.

Kehinde Wiley’s immense equestrian portrait of Jackson calls to mind the latter of these models. Initially begun months before the singer died in 2009 and completed in 2010, the painting is based on the Flemish artist Peter Paul Rubens’s (also posthumous) portrait of Philip II of Spain. Wiley doesn’t seem to depict the Jackson of the late ’00s but BAD-era Michael—young, with long curly hair and brown skin. Dressed in armor, Jackson is being crowned from above, as a battle rages on at the bottom of the hill. The entertainer appears unconcerned by the drama unfolding below him and exudes the assuredness of an absolute monarch.