Laura van den Berg: The first Joy Williams story I ever read was a story called “Escapes,” a year or so into my MFA program. As a young writer, I was sort of sailing around trying to “find my voice”—for lack of a better term—and I was really chafing against the very minimal brand of domestic realism that I’d read so much of in college. When I read “Escapes,” which is about a daughter and her alcoholic mother who go on a road trip to see a magician, it was as if a door had been opened to me.

In some ways, it is a very straightforward, realist story. But I also felt there was a quality to Joy Williams’s sensibilities, this charge to her prose, that was new to me. Her vision of the world vibrated with a kind of hallucinatory energy I had never experienced before.

It was one of the first moments that I started to understand that “realism” doesn’t belong to any one school of writers—and that, actually, the real can be manipulated to feel a great many ways. I became interested in work that isn’t overtly fantastic, and yet the air just feels sort of altered somehow, vibrating with a kind of strange energy. Williams was a deeply important writer for me in terms of exposing these kinds of possibilities.

There’s a great Williams essay, “Uncanny the Singing That Comes From Certain Husks,” where she articulates the quality I find myself looking for in fiction. “A writer starts out, I think, wanting to be a transfiguring agent, and ends up usually just making contact, contact with other human beings,” she writes. “This, unsurprisingly, is not enough … The writer doesn’t want to disclose or instruct or advocate, he wants to transmute and disturb.”

The idea is that writers start by wanting to change the world, somehow, but usually end up just settling for merely communicating ideas—which isn’t enough. The thing is, I think Williams’s own work disproves what she’s saying here. Her fiction definitely does transmute and disturb. Her stories work like transfiguring agents, and encountering them really can reorder the way you see the world.

There’s one story that captures this especially for me, one that was very much on my mind as I worked on The Third Hotel. “The Country” concerns a man, a first-person narrator, who is in the habit of going to these meetings called Come and See!, which are held in a local church. The attendees get together to try to answer the same question: Why are we here? Each person has their own perspective. One woman, Jeanette, seems to be honing this alarming habit of finding dying people and going to sit with them to observe their final moments—that’s her reason for being, to watch the way they change in that moment of transition.