I thought my dad had the coolest job. I wasn’t sure exactly what he was doing, but I just know I wanted to be a businessman. I was always pretty good with making deals. When I was in sixth grade, when Pokémon cards were hot, I might have started with, like, three or four cards, and then at the end of the year, through trading with my friends and everything, I ended up with the biggest card collection in my school.

Fadulu: Did your dad like his job?

Yang: I think he liked his job. But he’s old-school Chinese. Our thought process here in America is, do something that you love. Find a job that makes you happy. But my dad’s mentality is, your job doesn’t make you happy. You work hard, you make money, and then you use that money to go do something that makes you happy. I don’t think it mattered to him if he really liked his job or not. I think he was just happy he had a job. I think just having a job that pays decently was a dream to him.

Fadulu: How did your dad feel when you started doing stand-up comedy in college?

Yang: He thought I was crazy. He thought it was just a phase that I would hopefully snap out of. He didn’t understand stand-up. When we were growing up in Hong Kong, there wasn’t Def Comedy Jam or Comedy Central Presents, none of that. So he didn’t understand. He still calls it a talk show. He thought, “Jimmy went crazy for a little bit, but I’m going to just give him time to figure the shit out.”

Pursuing the arts is not a thing in our family. And my dad always told me when I was growing up, “Being an artist, that’s like being homeless. You want to be homeless, go get an art degree.”

Fadulu: How was your internship at Smith Barney in college?

Yang: It was just sitting at a desk, doing something I didn’t care about from 9 to 5. It just really bugged me. I was looking at my life, and I’m like, Holy crap. I’m going to be 60, 70 years old and doing this. It’s just from my home into a box that’s my car into a box that’s work for the next 40 years? That almost gave me a panic attack. That was scarier than not having anything. That was like a prison sentence, in my mind. The last week, I just couldn’t stand it. I almost didn’t show up. But I powered through it.

Fadulu: Was that internship your first job?

Yang: No, I had a few odd jobs before that. I worked at Big 5 Sporting Goods, selling shoes and stuff like that, for a couple of summers. I worked for another summer at a restaurant called Chop Suey—the most hackneyed Chinese name for a restaurant. And it was in Little Tokyo, ironically, in L.A. I really liked the Big 5 job. It was no pressure. You just could hang out, stocking shoes.

Fadulu: What attracted you to stand-up comedy?

Yang: When I was graduating college with an economics degree, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I was kind of scared. So I was just trying everything.