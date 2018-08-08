The joint EP, which dropped last month, kicks off with “Bells & Circles,” an expertly layered, intensifying Underworld groove over which Iggy bounces and talk-shouts, dilating with cracked exuberance upon the pleasures of smoking on airplanes. And doing cocaine off the tray tables on airplanes. And getting the phone numbers of flight attendants on airplanes. And then mislaying said phone numbers, because you’re too high on airplanes. “The stewardess would have been better than the cocaine / I made an error in judgment,” Iggy laments. Hyde floats in the background, a wistfully lyrical and almost feminine presence. He croons, “Sunlight on my wings,” counterpoint to the thumping comic disgruntlement of the Ig.

The cigarette (and cocaine) you can no longer enjoy on planes symbolizes our lost freedoms, our vanished cosmopolitanisms, our now-proscribed old-school recreations. “Those were the golden days of air travel,” Iggy yelps, in a mode we might call manic-elegiac. “It’s over for the liberal democracies / … / Here comes the jungle!” If you experience life as a sequence of unendurable personal constraints funneling towards global crack-up, may I suggest that this track is for you.

“Trapped” is an electro-jiggle with a naggingly high tempo. Iggy works himself into it via the usual shamanistic spirit-cries (“Hey-hey! ... Huh!”) and then goes sort of rockabilly, shaking and blubbering about the death of innocence. “Let's hear it for Johnny / He's got a mortgage / He's got a house! / Oh no! / He’s got a house / There goes the little boy inside / Goodbye, little boy!” (It's not deep, this stuff, but my own little boy inside twitched in assent and curled a tiny fist.)

“Get Your Shirt,” meanwhile, is a glittering stomp in the vein of “I Exhale” from Underworld's last album, Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future. Iggy uses the setting for more of his perennial grumbling about the biz. “I signed on the dotted line / And I lost my shirt.” And not just the biz; the heart, too, can rip you off. “I fell in love / In love I fell / She stole my shirt! / … / Don't try hard to be a flirt / Get your shirt!" Are these lyrics somewhat half-assed? I think we can say that they are. But Iggy writes a lot of doggerel; it stops him thinking, keeps him close to the source.

The project achieves its apotheosis with “I’ll See Big.” The backing track is spacious, rueful, gorgeous, a kind of exhalation of melody, and Iggy's delivery is rusty voiced and intimate. "I wanted to have some friends," he begins. Iggy—his memory dented, his body warped and wrung by many rages—is ruminating on the company he's kept. No jeremiads, no bad rhymes, just an old man recollecting into an electronic atmosphere. “I'm getting a little older now and / I start to think about the friends that are gonna think of me / When I move along / ... / They're not the best, fanciest people / Not even very good people frankly,” he chuckles. The weight of the experience settles into the weightlessness of the sound.

Rock 'n' roll is old and its skin is cold, while dance music is in its love-handled middle years. Teatime Dub Encounters splendidly harnesses, for your edification, the long-honed expertise of two great musician-engineers, and the berserk senior energy of one priceless man. More tea, please.