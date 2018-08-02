And yet the series isn’t without its bright spots; it would be impossible to watch if it were. Moments like the lake scene at the end of Season 3 and even the kickball game at the end of Season 6 are powerful because they draw the prisoners together. When the women are fractured or fixated on their own vendettas, they’re distracted from the real enemy: the prison itself. (As one of the guards put it, “When they’re swinging at each other they’re not looking at us.”) The FBI was only able to implicate Taystee and Red (Kate Mulgrew) for inciting the prison riot by separating the women and pitting them against each other. But the flip side is the idea of what the women can achieve when they’re united against a common enemy.

Taystee in particular is gathering supporters by the day. On the show, she’s given an interview to ProPublica (The Marshall Project is also investigating), and the ACLU is funding her legal defense. Her conviction, and her outrage at the death of Poussey, has become a rallying point for the Black Lives Matter movement. If the oddly touching romance between Caputo and Figueroa (Alysia Reiner) has felt overexpanded in Season 6, it may be for a reason: to give Caputo—Taystee’s primary defender—a mole within MCC/PolyCon who can help him vindicate her.

The question is: Does the show believe justice can be served? Will it sacrifice a happy ending (the quashing of Taystee’s conviction) to continue doing what it’s done since Poussey died—reminding viewers of how cruel and brutal the system is for women stuck inside it? Will it allow Blanca to stay in the United States, or will she be deported, as so many women like her are every day? Will Piper have the capacity to make her memoir about more than just herself, and turn any fame she finds into a platform to advocate for women whose voices aren’t heard, as Piper Kerman has done?

If Orange Is the New Black chooses to end without hope, by leaving Taystee with a life sentence (or worse, on death row), having Piper profit from her brief prison interlude, and showing the remaining women of Litchfield as divided as ever, the show could justify such a bleak conclusion by citing the ongoing injustices of real life. But the series has always had a message beyond simple verisimilitude. Outrageous things happen every day, it says. It’s easy not to want to think about them. It’s even easier, like Sophia (Laverne Cox) does in Season 6, to take the occasional rewards you get offered and give up the fight. But fighting, Orange says, is the only option; giving up is the surest way to make sure things never change. When you can summon the will to keep resisting though, sometimes—just sometimes—you can win. If the show is really intent on being topical in what could be its final season, messages don’t get more relevant than that.

