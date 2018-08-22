Barris’s decision, then, to move to Netflix for a reported three-year, $100 million deal seems like a no-brainer. The company has everything to offer, without any of the presumed compromises.

“When my agents reached out to me about this little garage start-up called Netflix, I wasn’t sure what to think,” Barris said in a statement to Variety. “But after I talked to Ted [Sarandos, chief content officer] and Cindy [Holland, vice president of original series], I started to believe that maybe this mom-and-pop shop with only 130 million subscribers might just be something.”

At Netflix’s little “mom-and-pop” operation, Barris will be able to make whatever shows he wants at a more reasonable output (Netflix seasons run between eight and 13 episodes, unlike ABC’s 22 to 24). Beyond that, there’s little indication the company would object to an episode that dared reference President Trump negatively (which was reportedly ABC’s hang-up with the pulled episode of Black-ish).

What’s more, at a place like ABC, where space for new shows is limited by the number of open slots on its primetime schedule, even huge names like Rhimes would have their shows flop, or not even make it past the pilot stage. Not long before she signed her Netflix deal, Rhimes saw her show Still Star-Crossed, which was written in 2015 and ordered to series in 2016, get canceled after less than a month on the air. Similarly, Barris had a comedy project in development with the writer Julie Bean that was given a straight-to-series order, then reduced to a pilot-episode order, then pushed off the schedule completely.

Because Netflix’s model is less ratings-focused and doesn’t need shows to premiere during a particular “sweeps week” (advertiser-focused airtimes), there’s no worrying over giving a debut the right lead-in program to boost viewership. The company’s approach to development just doesn’t have the same kind of creative bottleneck as major TV networks (though Netflix is now reportedly testing advertisements of its own shows between episodes). Still, the start-up is such an unusual disruptor in the entertainment world and it continues to adjust its models of distribution, leaving companies like Disney and AT&T scrambling to create Netflix-like services to keep pace with the streaming company.

But can the good times at Netflix go on forever?

The biggest concern is that Netflix could potentially suffer from too much of a good thing.The company has planned to spend some $13 billion on content this year, and the resulting glut of original shows and movies is becoming impossible to keep up with. Two of its most acclaimed projects, American Vandal and BoJack Horseman, will release their new seasons in mid-September on the same day (a rarity), and the more big creators the company signs, the harder it will be to space things out. Netflix guarantees a wide subscriber base, but it can be hard for a show to stand out within its crowded user interface, and without viewership numbers, it’s hard to know if something has been a success.