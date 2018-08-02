Morrison, who lensed the box-office smash Black Panther for the director Ryan Coogler this year, was nominated for a 2018 Academy Award for her work on Mudbound. It was the first time a woman had ever been recognized by the Oscars for cinematography—an industry milestone as crucial as it is embarrassingly overdue. That breakthrough underlined just how skewed the landscape is within that film trade, even compared with other major roles like editor, production designer, or director. The American Society of Cinematographers, which will turn 100 next year, did not invite a woman to join its ranks until 1980; as of 2015, less than 4 percent of its active members were women.

“I think there are a couple factors at play in the assumption that [director of photography] is somehow more a man’s role than, say, set designing is,” Madeline Whittle, one of the organizers of the series (along with Florence Almozini and Tyler Wilson), told me. “Part of it is the physicality of the craft, which traditionally involves operating big machines around a set. But another part of it is how we tend to identify subjecthood with men and objecthood with women. The kind of authority that’s implied in the work of looking is one that we culturally associate with men in positions of power. When women occupy those roles, we’re surprised to see them there.”

As Whittle notes, it’s commonly believed that there’s a certain machismo to cinematography, which can involve lugging a giant camera on one’s shoulders, even though so much of the job involves lighting design and specific technical choices. Multiple stories about Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk focused on its DP Hoyte van Hoytema’s ability to carry the super-heavy IMAX camera, a previously unheard-of feat. But the physicality of the job can’t explain why cinematography has remained so closed off to women. Whittle and her co-programmers wanted to highlight and challenge the notion of the “male gaze,” in which the camera theoretically assumes a male perspective when telling a story.

So many of the films in the series focus on bodies—often male bodies. Along with the legionnaires of Beau Travail, there are the muscular athletes of Coogler’s Creed (shot by Maryse Alberti); the lithe seminude glam rockers of Todd Haynes’s Velvet Goldmine (also Alberti); the spindly supermodels of Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon (shot by Braier); the chameleonic actor at the center of Leos Carax’s Holy Motors (shot by Caroline Champetier); and the perpetually shirtless Coney Island kids of Eliza Hittman’s Beach Rats (shot by Hélène Louvart).

There’s no simplistic unifying quality to these films. What brings the works together is a little more amorphous: how refreshing and original their perspectives on each world feel. “There are lots of sexualized images in these movies … but I think there’s a different quality to the power relationship between subject and object,” Whittle told me. “There’s something more tactile or enmeshing about the way the [camera’s] gaze interacts with bodies in a lot of these films, rather than the consumptive, dominating, subjugating implications of a more masculine mode of looking.”

Several of the directors featured—including Haynes, Gus Van Sant (whose Paranoid Park cinematographer was Rain Li), and Tom Kalin (who made the Leopold and Loeb movie Swoon, filmed by Ellen Kuras)—emerged from the New Queer Cinema movement of the early 1990s, which was more radical in its content and challenging in its visuals. These works would charge at the status quo and eroticize images of queer desire, rather than referencing homosexuality more obliquely as many Hollywood films do.