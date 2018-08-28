Logan was the 11th highest grosser of 2017; so far, 2018 has seen a similar glut of superheroes at the top of the box office, and as such, it’s not a trend that’s likely to taper off soon. Those numbers add some context to Hawke’s remarks, which have a slight air of art-snob dismissiveness that’s prompted some pushback online. His complaint is also a bit of a straw man; nobody’s seriously comparing Logan to the work of legendary directors Robert Bresson and Ingmar Bergman. But also relevant to Hawke’s frustration is the fact that the actor is a 33-year Hollywood veteran who has kept up an interesting career while mostly avoiding blockbuster studio fare.

Hawke has never been in a film that grossed more than $100 million at the domestic box office (the closest was his supporting role in the 1989 hit Dead Poets Society, which made $95 million). He’s never appeared in a superhero movie (though he had a small part in the French comic-book adaptation Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets). Hawke isn’t above genre work, either—some of his biggest hits include horror movies like The Purge and Sinister, remakes like 2016’s The Magnificent Seven, and cop thrillers like Training Day and Brooklyn’s Finest. But a quick sweep through his filmography helps explain his generally dispirited attitude toward today’s Hollywood favorites.

“We’re living in a moment now where the hard part is how to distribute [smaller movies] and how we all can know what to see. … So many things get lost in the cracks,” Hawke told The Film Stage, bemoaning the fact that most studios now only care about releasing major hits. Regarding Logan’s supposed high quality, he argued that there’s a difference between great superhero films and great non-superhero films. “But big business doesn’t think there’s a difference,” Hawke continued. “Big business wants you to think that this is a great film because they wanna make money off of it.”

Only within the last 10 years has it become widely acceptable to treat superhero movies as good cinema. I’ve written about how the summer of 2008 was a major moment for critical consideration of comic-book films. The first Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, Iron Man, demonstrated voracious audience appetite for less well-known superhero properties, and set the tone for the breezy sequels and spinoffs that would follow. Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, meanwhile, was so acclaimed that its lack of a Best Picture Oscar nomination was seen as an embarrassing oversight. Since then, the subgenre has gone from being a small part of the summer’s offerings to the main event.

That prevalence is a form of cinematic “poptimism,” the (sometimes pejoratively used) expression within music journalism concerning the creative legitimacy of more commercial artists. Today, so many of the biggest cultural discussions in film, particularly around representation, center on blockbuster studio movies and superheroes, often sidelining the sorts of smaller works that built Hawke’s career.