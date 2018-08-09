In a film like this, one does not come for the plot, but here is the plot—or, rather, the hodgepodge of loosely colliding characters and storylines that constitute this film—nonetheless: There’s Tara (Vanessa Hudgens), a young woman who finds a lost chihuahua cowering behind the dumpster at the coffee shop where she works—and who begins volunteering at the shelter where she drops off the dog. There’s Garrett (Jon Bass), the lovable nerd who runs the shelter and who has a crush on Tara. There’s Dax (Adam Pally), a slacker in the traditional vein—a band, a van, a penchant for eating Del Taco for breakfast—who gets stuck dog-sitting when his uptight older sister (Jessica St. Clair) and her listless husband (Thomas Lennon) have twins. There’s a local morning-show host (Nina Dobrev) and her newly appointed co-host (Tone Bell), who quickly go from hating each other to … not—with, natch, the help of their dogs.

And there’s also (deep breath; there’s so much more to this sprawling story): Danielle (Tig Notaro), a no-nonsense dog therapist who steals every scene she’s in by recognizing that the problems the dogs face might not be canine at all. And Walter (Ron Cephas Jones), a widower who loses his Rubenesque pug, Mabel, while out on a walk … and Tyler (Finn Wolfhard), a pizza delivery boy who makes it his mission to help reunite the two. There’s Grace (Eva Longoria) and Kurt (Rob Corddry), whose newly adopted daughter ends up finding Mabel loose on the street, immediately falling in love with her and naming her Mr. Snuggles.

Do you think all these characters’ lives will indeed intersect, over the course of 112 minutes, in revealing and charming and extremely dog-friendly ways? Do you think that all the intersections will do their intersecting during the late weeks—the dog days—of summer? Do you think that all the intersecting will be punctuated, ultimately, by a spirited cover of “Who Let the Dogs Out”?

You are correct. And you are correct again. And indeed you will keep on being correct as the film plays out, because extremely little in Dog Days is innovative or surprising. Instead, from the format (ensemble!) to the setting (derivative and clichéd), it’s all on the wet little nose. And you know what? Despite and because of all that: 13/10, would watch again.

There’s a reason dog movies, so long a mainstay in Hollywood and beyond, have been enjoying a renaissance of late. There’s a reason, as well, that dogs—their language, their images, their aesthetics—have recently taken over the Internet. This is roughly related to the reason that series like The Great British Baking Show and Nailed It! and Making It—and networks like HGTV—are so popular in America at the moment: Sometimes you just want kindness. Sometimes you just want simplicity. Sometimes you just want open concepts, and crafts, and cupcakes, with little demanded in return. Sometimes you just want very good bakes and very good boys.