Not entirely. Disenchantment takes advantage of its new streaming platform to push the adult-content envelope, but not for any reason other than that it can. It’s not here to slyly probe the tragicomic balance of being alive, like BoJack Horseman, or satirize the agonies of adolescent sexuality, like Big Mouth. It’s designed simply to entertain, which—for the most part—it does. It’s occasionally frustrating, only because there’s so much contemporary insight to be teased out of the stories Groening uses as his source material. Disenchantment positions its antiheroine as if the show’s going to reinvent the fairy tale for a new generation, but it doesn’t seem entirely confident about how to do so.

As a character, Bean feels like Groening wanted to incorporate elements of different Simpsons characters all in one teenage girl. Bean drinks, belches, and thwarts herself as reliably as Homer; she’s as rebellious and prone to wisecracks as Bart. She’s also as intelligent and (in interludes) as caring as Lisa. None of this makes for an entirely consistent character, even with Jacobson’s comic talent. In the first episode, Bean is due to marry a prince from a neighboring land in a diplomatic exercise engineered by her father, the slovenly and irascible King Zog (Futurama’s John DiMaggio). There’s a Trumpian air to Zog, amplified by his narcissism, his fits of pique, and his Slavic part-salamander bride, Queen Oona (Tress MacNeille).

Egged on by a personal demon named Luci (Eric André), whom Bean accidentally liberates from a wedding gift, Bean rejects the marriage, and spends the next few episodes trying to forge her own path. She’s aided by an elf, Elfo (Nat Faxon), who’s escaped from his own predestined fate of making candy on an assembly line, and whose infatuation with Bean mirrors Fry’s obsession with Leela in Futurama. Elfo’s innocence is a recurring gag, but he’s more interesting when darker elements of his personality come through. Luci, whose demonic form frequently leads people to think he’s a cat, lacks defining characteristics outside of his lust for mayhem.

Part of the problem seems to be that Disenchantment wants to spin a larger story beyond each self-contained episode, but it’s more comfortable doing the opposite. Self-expiring story lines, like an episode in which Bean is apprenticed to a friendly executioner (voiced by the comedian and TV host Noel Fielding), are engaging on their own. A scene in which Bean fights a fully grown (and cannibalistic) Hansel and Gretel feels right out of “Treehouse of Horror.” And Groening’s genius for slapstick is perfectly tuned for the medieval setting, as is his proclivity for sight gags (a pub in Dreamland is called the Spotted Live Ale House; a sign in an enchanted forest warning against a racist antelope turns out to be more than just decoration).