“Sock it to me,” as I explored in a Wall Street Journal column in 2015, served as a general exhortation in African American slang and worked its way into the patter of radio DJs before Aretha and her sisters made it a national catchphrase in 1967. When the daughter of the television producer George Schlatter sang along to the refrain in the family car, Schlatter had the idea of incorporating “sock it to me” into his new show, Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. While Judy Carne became Laugh-In’s sock-it-to-me girl, even guests on the show got in on the act by repeating the phrase, most famously Richard Nixon two months before he was elected president in 1968.

But earlier in “Respect,” in the third verse, was an even more significant linguistic contribution. Here is how Otis Redding sang the verse:

Hey little girl, you’re so sweeter than honey / And I’m about to give you all my money / But all I’m askin’, hey, is a little respect when I get home.

Franklin turns the tables in her version:

I’m about to give you all of my money / And all I’m askin’ in return, honey / Is to give me my propers when you get home.

While many have misinterpreted the word as “profits,” Franklin was definitely singing “propers,” as in “proper respect.” When William Safire asked her about it in 2002 for his New York Times “On Language” column, Franklin broke it down for the word maven: “I do say ‘propers.’ I got it from the Detroit street. It was common street slang in the 1960s. ‘My propers’ means ‘mutual respect’—what you know is right.”

Or was it, perhaps, a bit more than that? In a 1990 interview for 60 Minutes, Ed Bradley tried to draw out the Queen of Soul on the sexual undertones of that line, and the song in general. “Ask her a direct question about the throbbing sexuality of ‘Respect,’ her signature song, and Aretha is shocked,” Bradley explained in a voiceover. “Ask her about just what is meant by ‘Give me my propers when I get home’ or the phrase she coined, ‘sock it to me,’ and that church lady she was raised to be appears to close those big wooden doors against such indiscreet questions.”

In the interview, Franklin does indeed close the doors. When Bradley tells her he hears “a sexual feeling” in “give me my propers,” she stares him down, saying, “Mmm-hmm, that’s what it does for you.”

Safire, too, tried to raise the point when he talked to her in 2002 on a break from her concert tour. He had found some historical evidence—very far from Detroit street slang of the ’60s—to back up the idea that propers had a sexual meaning. In the 1909 book Passing English of the Victorian Era, J. Redding Ware included a cryptic entry for the word:

Propers (Low Class). Meaning refused—but thoroughly comprehended by the coster classes. Erotic.

The British slang lexicographer Jonathon Green, in his Green’s Dictionary of Slang, surmises that Ware was hinting at a meaning of “sexual intercourse,” and that the term may have been an abbreviated form of “a proper seeing-to.”