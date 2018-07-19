At no point do the Thompsons seem entirely convinced by Nira. At no point are they compelled by his luminous insanity to object to the things he’s saying, or to evict him from their home. So what’s the point? If the mission of Who Is America? is to satirize a nation divided, the Thompsons are proof that some Trump voters are kind and polite (at least in person and on camera) to their ideological opposites. Cohen might have had more luck targeting like with like—sending Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr. to visit the Thompsons and Nira to interview Bernie Sanders. If his intention is to goad people into going along with extremists, why send them characters who are antithetical to their worldview?

Cohen’s desire seems to be inciting conflict, as he did in the movie Bruno. In one scene, the main character (played by Cohen), a gay Austrian TV host, ends up kissing his ex-boyfriend in a cage in front of 2,000 hyped-up Arkansans who were there to witness a mixed-martial arts fight. Filming scenes like that, Cohen told Maron, gives him an adrenaline rush that’s addictive, and once you get hooked “you start making silly mistakes.” If the best comedians inhabit tension, as Hannah Gadsby states in her Netflix special Nanette, Cohen aims for the space after the tension has erupted. Creating chaos seems to gratify him personally. But it rarely does the same for his audience.

It’s worth noting, too, that there are elements of Cohen’s comedy that feel stuck in the early ’00s. He’s obsessed with juvenile, scatological gross-out gags that feel trollish at best. Before the surprise release of Who Is America?, his most recent project was the movie The Brothers Grimsby, a satirical spy comedy in which (spoiler) Daniel Radcliffe (played by an actor) gets infected with AIDS (he later gives the virus to Donald Trump, also played by an actor), the main character is forced to suck poison out of his brother’s penis, and two spies are forced to hide inside an elephant’s vagina, during which time they’re covered in semen.

The movie was a bomb, and its reviews were largely dismal. So why attempt more of the same? The most perplexing skit in Who Is America? is a reality show–style parody in which Cohen plays an ex-con named Ricky who makes art with his own feces and ejaculate. His target in this scene is a dealer named Christy, a woman who does nothing other than encourage Ricky and his rehabilitation through art. While clearly phased by his “paintings,” she refuses to judge him and his behavior, and raves about the kind of “genius” she discerns in his ability to transcend boundaries. She later donates some of her own pubic hairs to his paintbrush, after he tells her that Damien Hirst and Banksy are among the other artists who’ve contributed.

What’s the sketch for, other than to humiliate and degrade a woman? If lampooning the pretentiousness of the art world is Cohen’s goal, there are much more bloated targets. And artists using their own bodily fluids to create work is hardly extraordinary: Consider Pete Doherty, who made portraits in his own blood, or Andy Warhol’s Oxidations series, or Andres Serrano’s Piss Christ, or the work of the late Dash Snow. There’s a sexualized aspect to Cohen’s skewering of Christy that feels disturbing (Ricky at one point is so aroused by her praise that he goes to the bathroom to “create” and returns to hand her a picture covered with his own semen). Particularly given that Who Is America? is written and directed entirely by men, and that one of the writers is Kurt Metzger, who has a history of harassing women online.