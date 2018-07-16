The big, shocking capper of Who Is America?’s first episode sees Cohen’s character Erran Morad, an iron-jawed Israeli gun activist, coax several current and former members of Congress into endorsing a program that would arm kindergarten students. People like former U.S. Senator Trent Lott, Rep. Joe Wilson, former Rep. Joe Walsh, and gun lobbyist Larry Pratt are filmed reading ludicrous prepared statements peppered with lines like “Our Founding Fathers did not put an age limit on the Second Amendment!” It’s a gotcha moment meant to underline the blind extremism of ideology—but is that something American viewers really need further confirmation of right now?

Cohen proves that hard-right politicians who specialize in trollish behavior (Wilson is still best known for yelling “you lie!” at President Barack Obama during a speech in 2009) might endorse trollish policies as a matter of habit. He sometimes does it with panache, too, like when he has Philip Van Cleave, the president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, film a cartoonish informercial for children on how to operate firearms. But watching Who Is America? felt routine rather than revelatory, a reminder of the ways in which political polarization can lead to outright fanaticism in Washington, D.C.

Outside of the gun segment, which closes the first episode and functions as a sort of mission statement for Cohen, Who Is America? mostly focused on his own characters rather than the interviewees. That’s because the rest of the episode lacks a “gotcha” moment along the same lines. Instead, almost everyone being subjected to Cohen’s shtick is unfailingly polite and a little nervous; they mostly look concerned for the mental health of whatever bizarre cartoonish creation is talking to them.

Cohen’s characters include Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., a Rascal-riding conspiracy theorist born from the comments section of Alex Jones’s InfoWars, who monologues at a befuddled-looking Bernie Sanders about how to redistribute everyone in America into the 1 percent. Nira Cain-N'Degeocello is a parody of a bleeding-heart liberal who meets with two Trump voters and attempts to “heal the divide,” but mostly just describes his wife’s ongoing affair with a dolphin. Rick Sherman, a recently released convict-turned-artist who mostly talks to a gallery owner about his bodily fluids, feels like an escapee from an even cruder, less politically minded Cohen show.

This is a problem that Cohen faced in some of his later films, particularly Bruno—that tricky balance between being provocative and just being mean. It’s too easy for the audience’s sympathies to shift toward his targets, particularly when Cohen isn’t making a bigger point. After all, there’s no grand idea behind Sherman convincing a gallery owner to surrender her pubic hair so that it can be added to his paintbrush; it’s just an egotistical display of Cohen’s ability to talk anyone into anything. Is Who Is America? really about America’s overall guilelessness? Or is it about flaunting Cohen’s continued skill with candid-camera stunts?