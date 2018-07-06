I thought about that this week, when the Trump administration, now in its second year of operation, announced that one of its long-rumored hires would be coming to the West Wing: Bill Shine, the former Fox News Channel executive, will be the new White House communications director. It is a remarkable promotion—and in other ways, an intensely predictable one—for the precise reason that Shine was on the job market in the first place: He resigned from Fox News in the spring of 2017, after being named in several lawsuits against the network—suits related to alleged sexual harassment and racial discrimination. Suits that accused him not merely of complicity in those abuses, but of actively covering them up. As Gabriel Sherman reported at the time, of the powers that be at Fox, “By refusing to back Shine at this tumultuous moment for the network, the Murdochs may finally be signaling that they’re prepared to make the sweeping management changes they’ve so far resisted after forcing out CEO Roger Ailes last summer.”

Sherman added: “Shine’s continued leadership has angered many Fox News employees, especially women, who view him as a product of the misogynistic Ailes culture.”

Now, of course, elevated by a chief executive who has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct by 19 women, Shine will now enjoy continued leadership by another means. Which is also to say that the norms that were litigated at Fox in 2017—and the norms that are being litigated in American culture at large at the moment, by way of the #MeToo movement—are being performatively ignored by the White House. “On your marks, get set ... how long till the liberal media and snowflakes start taking shots at the great Bill Shine,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted on Thursday, with unabashed glee, in response to the news of his father’s new appointment.

You can read the message as blandly partisan trolling, but you can also read it—the great Bill Shine—as an act of strategic myopia: The stuff that led Shine to leave Fox in a fog of disgrace, Trump the younger is insisting, is irrelevant to the greater story, which is, yep ... the greatness of Bill Shine. All those libs, triggered by the notion of the former executive’s alleged complicity in harassment and abuse: The pain of all those snowflakes, overheating, is the point; the alleged harassment and abuse is not. Focus on the greatness of Bill Shine, Trump suggests. Focus on the reinvigorated greatness of America. Focus on Making Bill Shine Again. All that other stuff? Mere distraction and slander and noise.

The Trump tweet is a silly tweet. The Shine appointment is a single appointment. There are so many other things to care about. Of course. It is noteworthy, though—it is all, in its way, Dean Screamian—because it is also, precisely, how backlash tends to happen. The resistance to movements like #MeToo tends to come not in grand claps, but in soft hums, low and slow and nearly imperceptible until, the whole thing accumulates into a din that becomes deafening. People start compromising: After all, people aren’t accusing him of direct abuse. They compromise a little more: He just put his hand on her leg, we’re not talking about Cosby or anything. They turn the other cheek, and then turn it again, and then again, in the name of political expediency or pragmatic helplessness or, indeed, lib-triggering. They start talking about slippery slopes, and then about angry mobs, and over time—via complicities overlooked, via offenses deemed to be not offensive enough to matter—the pendulum swings back to the place where it always, left to its own devices, will settle: the easy center. The old way of doing things. The status quo.